La Spezia – Rail traffic slowed down this morning on the Genoa-La Spezia line because of a breakdown near Santa Margherita Ligure. The Viaggiatreno website reports this.

“Required the intervention of the technicians to allow the regular resumption of railway traffic. Intercity and regional trains can record a longer travel time of up to 30 minutes”, we read on the site.

In particular, at 9.45am two regional trains heading to Sestri Levante were reported 44 and 14 minutes late respectively and the intercity 505 to Rome was 20 minutes late.