Trains, breakdown on high-speed train near Florence: delays on the entire network

Heavy inconvenience for the trains to High speedwith delays of up to 90 minutes and possible cancellations, due to a breakdown in the Florence knotnear Rovezzano. The technical problem concerns the power line and was caused by the passage of a train. This was reported by Rfi. At the moment, high-speed trains are being routed on the conventional line.

Trains heading for Rome are being routed on the conventional line from Florence to Valdarno, while regional trains may be subject to delays, changes, and cancellations. This is what can be read on the Rete ferrovia italiana website.