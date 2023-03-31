Friday, March 31, 2023
Trains | Bad disturbances in train traffic north of Tampere

March 31, 2023
Trains | Bad disturbances in train traffic north of Tampere

Train service between Tampere and Parkano has been interrupted due to a track system failure. This affects, for example, the train connections between Tampere and Seinäjoki.

Train service There has been an interruption between Tampere and Parkano due to a track system fault.

The aim is to replace the trains between Tampere–Parkano–Tampere with buses, says VR on its website. According to VR, getting replacement bus transportation for all passengers is difficult due to the large number of passengers. VR asks passengers to prepare for delays.

There is no repair estimate for fixing the system error.

The news is updated.

