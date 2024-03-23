Rome – Complicated weekend for those who have to travel by train. From 9pm today 23 March, in fact, until 9pm on Sunday 24 March a national strike is planned involving the FS group, Italo and Trenord. The mobilization involves the entire national territory and concerns both on-board staff and train drivers and was proclaimed, without guaranteed time slots, by the autonomous trade unions Sgb, Cub Trasporti and Usb. At this address the list of trains guaranteed by Trenitalia.

The strikes, warns Trenitalia, “could have a significant impact on railway traffic and lead to total and partial cancellations of Frecce, Intercity and Regional trains. The effects, in terms of cancellations and delays, could occur even before and extend beyond the scheduled time. end of the strikes”.

Travelers will be able to request a ticket refund in accordance with the General Conditions of Transport of each carrier. Information on connections and services is available through the Trenitalia app, the Infomobility section of the site trenitaliatper.itthe toll-free number 800 89 20 21, as well as at ticket offices and customer service staff.

Trenitalia recalls that further complicating rail transport during the weekend are the changes to rail traffic following infrastructural interventions on the Rome-Florence line. These route changes will lead to an increase in travel times of up to 80 minutes, limitations and cancellations for high-speed trains, Intercity and regional trains. Furthermore, slowdowns are also possible on Monday 25 March infrastructural improvement works between Orte and Rome.