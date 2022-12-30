Train traffic between Venlo and Nijmegen resumed on Friday morning, after a fatal accident on Wednesday at a level crossing near Tienray in Limburg.

A train and road sweeper collided at that level crossing around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the sweeper was seriously injured and died shortly afterwards.

The repair work took longer than planned. ProRail hoped on Thursday that train traffic could be resumed at the beginning of the evening.

The driver of a sweeper is a 57-year-old man from the village of Leunen (municipality of Venray). He was not an employee of the municipality of Horst aan de Maas, but was hired every year for three months for leaf blowing and sweeping.

Railroads

The accident happened at a crossing with railway barriers. It is still unclear how the road sweeper and the train collided. A witness reported on Wednesday that, in her opinion, the railway barriers went down very slowly. According to ProRail, this is ‘most likely not the case’, a spokesperson said on Thursday. The witness story is included in the investigation, but after an initial inspection, according to ProRail, nothing seems wrong with the railway barriers and signaling. See also Deaths from consuming adulterated cocaine in Argentina rise to 23

The accident derailed the front of the passenger train. This morning the wagon was put back on the track and is being driven away. Only then can the repair work begin, which will take several hours. The railway manager hopes that trains will be able to run again from 6 p.m. Until then, passengers can take a stopping bus between Venray and Venlo.