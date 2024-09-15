Trains, breakdown on the Milan-Bologna line: delays of up to 2 hours and cancellations for high-speed trains

Sunday uphill for high-speed trains. The railway traffic has been significantly slowed down since the early hours of this morning due to the continuation of the technological modernization works on the line High speed Milan – Bologna – Florence. High Speed ​​trains are experiencing delays and cancellations. Rete Ferroviaria Italiana technicians are at work. This was announced by the FS press office. At the moment, there are delays and cancellations. slowdowns of up to 120 minutes. The reprogramming of the railway offer for High Speed ​​trains is underway. The first slowdowns were recorded from 06:00 this morning near Piacenza due to a technical problem on the line. The slowdowns, initially of 60 minutes, then doubled.