The news for connections that emerged at the Filt conference. Rete Ferroviaria will present the new industrial plan on Monday. The goal by 2030 will be to move 30% of the goods traveling by road by rail

Savona – Surprise: the Genoa-Ventimiglia railway line enters the “European corridors”the strategic lines for freight and passenger transport across the continent.

It is one of the positive news that emerged yesterday during the conference “Ports, transport and logistics, the future of Savona in Liguria and in Europe”organized by Filt-CGIL with the patronage of the Province.

Subscribe to read too