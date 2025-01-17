Trainline has started to sell Cercanías and Rodalies tickets on their platformwhich will allow users to combine these services with other High Speed, Medium Distance and Avant in a single purchase. This functionality covers the twelve cores operated by Renfe, including Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Seville and Bilbao. This movement makes Trainline the only platform that integrates all the railway operators in Spain, in the absence of the Basque Euskotren, whose integration has not been possible at the moment.

The Cercanías service was used by 72% of travelers who used the train in the last year according to an internal Trainline survey. Of this percentage, 55% combine Cercanías with other longer-distance rail services, a reason that has come to the platform to try to facilitate ‘door-to-door’ travel for its usersin addition to increasing its penetration in the Spanish market, minimally increasing the income it charges through commissions for each sale.

Pedro García, head of Trainline in Spain, has pointed out that this integration seeks to simplify the traveler experience: “With the integration of Cercanías and Rodalies, we offer a single solution that combines all railway servicesfrom High Speed ​​to Cercanías. This allows users to plan and purchase their trips easily and on a single platform.”

The company, which has operated in Spain since 2016, has agreements with more than 30 bus and train operators in the country, including Renfe, Ouigo, Iryo and Alsa. With more than 55 million downloads of its mobile application globally, Trainline thus reinforces its position in the Spanish railway market by facilitating access to a multimodal network that connects people with multiple destinations and encourages the use of the train as an alternative sustainable transportation.