Training Viivi Harju, a recent student, is aiming for university, even though high school was a rarity in the immediate family – Home background is already visible in high school students’ choices

According to the expert, the development raises concerns about whether young people are under pressure to choose their educational path based on their parents’ model or preferences.

“I rememberthat week before the joint application closed, I set aside a time for the tutor. I was afraid I didn’t think so. None of us have attended high school, so I wonder if I can do it, ”recalls the 18-year-old high school student. Viivi Harju their situation in high school grade nine.

None of the close relatives of Harju, Mäntsälä, have attended high school. Harju’s mother studied at the vocational school’s cook line at a young age, but the studies were allowed to stay after that. Dad went to high school, but Harju hasn’t been in contact with him for the last ten years.

The educational background of parents is already reflected in the educational choices of upper secondary school children, according to a recent report on the future of young people. Finance and Youth TAT released the first results of a forward-looking report on Wednesday.

A survey commissioned by the Economic Survey asked high school-aged young people where they were going to study after high school.

78 percent of parents enrolled in high school had a university degree. Correspondingly, 36 per cent of young people planning to go to upper secondary school had a parent with no more than a vocational degree. The survey asked young people the highest degree they thought their parents had.

“Education is quite easily passed down from one generation to the next, as is known from many other studies,” says a TAT specialist Lauri Vaara.

Danger development raises concerns about whether young people are under pressure to choose their educational path based on parental model or preferences.

The ridge recognizes the pressures.

“I know that in some of my friends’ families, parents give me no choice but to go to high school.”

He says that he always received encouragement from high school to study at home, even though they were not familiar with the family in advance.

That’s the way it should be, Danger describes.

“In an optimal situation, a young person can choose their own path according to their interests and strengths, be it vocational education or upper secondary education,” says Vaara.

According to Harju, the high school study counselor and teachers greatly influenced his thinking. Schools and hobbies are places where young people should be supported and encouraged, Vaara says.

“We know that young people come from quite different backgrounds. In some families, there is a lot of support and encouragement on the school trail, but this is not the case in nearly all families.“

“ “Middle school has opo, and it’s a bit like its job, but it’s a terribly big job for one person to take care of.”

Harjun in this case, the choices of the other students in the class also confirmed the decision to go to high school.

“Our class had 21 students and 18 went to high school.”

Harju hopes that ninth graders will receive more information about different educational options.

Harju suggests that tutoring by high school and vocational school students, for example, could work.

“When you’re in high school, you’re probably more likely to get information from an 18-year-old than much older.”

According to Danger, it is important to provide young people with access to a wide range of educational and career options to support their choices. According to the danger, for example, by developing tet episodes, young people could be offered positive and more diverse working life experiences.

Last The 2006 report on the future of young people showed that young people’s expectations of working life varied according to the educational background of their parents.

Children of highly educated parents had more expectations of working life and were more ambitious about working life.

However, the question is to what extent and at what stage the young person needs to start thinking about his or her own goals and expectations related to working life, Vaara adds.

However, he sees it as important that all young people have at least some future-oriented interests and dreams and budding plans – even if they change later.

“We see that it increases faith in the future and belief in one’s own ability to find one’s place in working life,” Vaara says.

After primary school, Viivi Harju applied primarily for high school, but in the joint search she put her in the tourism industry as an alternative.

Ridge already knew in high school that he would like to work on social influence in the future.

During high school, Harju found out which studies could help her move forward in a dream.

“I would like to go to the University of Tampere to read political science.”

Experience in influencing has already been gained from the duties of the chairman of the board of the Mäntsälä high school student union and the interest representative of the Uusimaa district board of the Finnish High School Students’ Union, as well as from the youth council.

Harju applied for a joint search to study political science. But there are no plans to get in this year yet.

“The intention is to keep the gap year. But I’m going to take a look at the entrance exam so I know what kind of things to prepare for when I want to get in next year. ”

During the intervening year, Harju wants to find out which party he could join. During the autumn, Harju plans to do organizational work.

“In the spring, it would be nice to get a longer break somewhere abroad, for example to work, au pair or something like that.”

