Training Universities want to make life easier for their applicants: In the future, thousands would not have to take entrance exams in vain

Universities intend to make life easier for their candidates selected through a certificate. A reform is planned so that they would no longer have to prepare for selection tests in the future.

The Unifi Council of Finnish Universities announced this on Tuesday. It says the change is expected to take effect in 2025.

“We are moving towards this goal by developing the content of the entrance examinations, increasing the co-operation of the entrance examinations between different universities and fields of education, and digitizing the examinations,” says the chairman of the Unif Vice-Rector for Education. Marja-Leena Laakso in the bulletin.

Today, about half of the students are selected for universities based on their high school diploma grades. Many of them prepare for the entrance exams in vain, as certificate selections can only be announced days before the entrance exam.

This spring, the results of the joint search certificate selection must be announced no later than 30 May.

In By 2020, secondary education certificates were made the main route to higher education. The reform has been criticized, says Unifi in its press release.

In particular, there has been criticism of how different subjects are scored in the selection of evidence and what the reform does for high school students to cope. In addition, after the reform, the popularity of long mathematics, biology, and physics in student writing has grown rapidly.

Universities are changing their scoring model. They will decide on this in 2023 and introduce a possible new model in 2026.

“We are conducting a study on the effectiveness of the evidence selection scoring and the issues that have aroused criticism. We also hear the experiences of high schools and high school students about choosing a testimony. Based on the research results, universities will be given a proposal for possible changes in the selection of evidence, Laakso says in a press release.

For example, last year, a total of about 21,800 applicants received a place to study at a university based on a certificate selection. About 12,000 applicants received a place to study at the University of Applied Sciences and about 9,900 universities.