Training Today, the government will submit a report to Parliament on the guidelines for education until 2040

The previous education policy report was issued in 2006. The parties are now due to commit to common guidelines on education and research goals and resources until the 2040s.

Parliament receives today the Prime Minister today Sanna Marinin (sd) a report from the government on the guidelines for education policy up to the 2040s. The last time education policy was so broadly outlined in Parliament was in 2006.

The report of the Board will be presented by the Minister of Education at a press conference after the Government session Jussi Saramo (left) and the Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (middle).

In addition to education – from early childhood education to higher education – the parliamentary parties should reach an agreement on how to get Finland’s research, development and innovation activities to the top of the world again.

Already Prime Minister Juha Sipilän The 2017 vision of higher education and research set by the (central) government set the goal of raising the ratio of research, development and innovation expenditure to GDP to at least 4% by 2030, when it is now below three.

In addition to public investment, companies, only a few of which invest heavily in research, are needed to achieve this goal.

The same vision also outlined that at least half of young adults would henceforth complete a college degree.

Ministry of Education published a draft report in December last year. More than 300 opinions were received. Several respondents wanted more concrete information on the means to achieve the objectives, such as closing the learning gap.

According to the draft, in 2040 Finland would have a strong educational base based on high-quality and effective education, training, research and culture. Everyone would have the right to learn and grow and to receive the support and guidance they need.

In addition to painting the general objectives, the draft report included some more concrete measures, such as the convergence of secondary vocational education and upper secondary education. It is intended to improve access to education, meet the needs of working life and increase equality.

The basics of vocational qualifications and high school curricula were also to be changed so that parts of vocational qualifications or the contents of common parts of degrees and high school courses could be combined more flexibly.

Education according to the trade union OAJ, the draft education policy report contained many good and ambitious goal statements, but “ambition waned in funding the actions”.

The report did not set precise funding targets, but promised that a reduction in age groups would not reduce funding for education, but that the money saved would be used, for example, to improve quality.

In 2017, the ratio of education expenditure to GDP in Finland was 5.2 per cent. The share was higher than the average of both OECD and EU countries, but lower than in the other Nordic countries.