Training The training report was recently praised and criticized by MPs – Coalition Party Sari Multala criticized the preparation as narrow

Government given to Parliament on Thursday training report freshly scolded both praise and reproach. Education Employers, representing private education providers, praised the fact that the education policy guidelines had received more concrete information in the final preparation, for example on internationality, compared to the December draft.

The organization also welcomes the fact that the report strongly emphasizes the quality of education and research: “Without high levels of expertise and the education that can be achieved, there will be no new growth and no security in the services of the welfare state.”

Disappointed by Education Employers is the fact that the good objectives of the report threaten to water down without decisions on their funding.

“In our statement, we stated that public investment in education will be raised to the level of the other Nordic countries by 2030. Investment in education and research is key to increasing productivity, world-class innovation, the sustainability of public finances and thus the growth of well-being, ”explains the director. Laura Rissanen in the bulletin.

Opposition party Member of the Coalition Party and Member of the Parliamentary Monitoring Group on the Education Policy Report Sari Multala was disappointed with the way in which the education policy report was prepared.

“Even we in the parliamentary group have not been informed because the report is due to be adopted and published. The group also did not meet to discuss or approve the final report, ”Multala regrets in the press release.

According to him, there is a lot of good in the report, but several actions have been taken from him almost as such from the government program.

“It’s hard to think of a report as a long-term agenda if it’s only approved by the governing parties.”

Multala hopes that a consensus will be built in Parliament as education policy is set for the coming decades.

Prime Minister’s Party Member of the SDP, Vice-Chairman of the Committee on Education Eeva-Johanna Eloranta in its own press release partially confirmed Multala ‘s suspicions.

Eeva-Johanna Eloranta­

“The education policy report is largely based on the Competence Path 2030 program presented by the SDP last parliamentary term, which aims to reform the education path from early childhood education to higher education. I am proud of the fact that the SDP has paved the future of the Finnish education with determination, “Eloranta says.

“However, in order to achieve the objectives of the report, particular attention needs to be paid to two issues, namely basic skills, in particular literacy, and learning support.”

Government parties comments on the report were also made, at least by MPs from the center and the Greens.

Congressman Hilkka Kemppi (center) praises the fact that the report focuses on the whole rather than the details.

Hilkka Kemppi­

“I need a greater vision for education policy so that we can maintain our equal education system. It is time to focus on tackling early school leaving, raising educational attainment and developing mental health and interaction throughout the education system. ”

According to Kemp, however, the report should place more emphasis on the diversity of early childhood education.

“Increasing early childhood education requires its diversification. Alongside kindergartens, there is a need for open early childhood education, family club activities and family day care opportunities, for example, ”Kemppi highlights important goals for the city center.

Member of the Education Committee Jouni Ovaska (center) considers it important to highlight the gender gaps in learning that are being addressed.

According to Ovaska, however, the report still leaves much to be desired for many concrete proposals for action, for example in early childhood education and teacher sizing.

The Greens Member of Parliament Saara Hyrkön According to the report, it is a good start to building the next decade of education.

However, Hyrkkö, who represented the Greens in the parliamentary monitoring group that supported the preparation of the report, would have recorded a clear level of funding in order to achieve the objectives.

“The Green Parliamentary Group has suggested that Finland should commit to raising funding for education to the same level as in the other Nordic countries, ie at least 6.5 per cent of GDP. I hope that the implementation plan for the training report will draw up a roadmap for this, ”Hyrkkö says in the press release.

However, he also lists important and reportable goals for the Greens.

“The number of projects in schools is declining. There is a long-term commitment to the quality and equality of education. Free early childhood education is advancing and participation rates will be raised to at least the Nordic level. The transition from early childhood education to pre-primary and primary education will be made even smoother and more seamless. The need for teacher dimensioning is also being clarified. ”

According to Hyrkö, it is also clear that the scholarship should receive a sharp increase in the level.

“The need has also been identified in the report, but there was unfortunately no consensus on its more concrete commitment. The structure and level of study support is examined as part of social security reform work. It is important that the aim is specifically to support full-time study. The long-term goal of the Greens has been to move to a basic income. ”