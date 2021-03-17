Training The second phase of the joint application for universities started today, with almost 51,000 starting places to be applied for

Polytechnics and the second spring joint application of the universities began today. The joint application closes on Wednesday, March 31 at 3 p.m.

In the first application, foreign language courses, University of the Arts Helsinki courses and the University of Tampere’s theater studies were applied for.

The joint application, which is now starting, is being applied for in Finnish and Swedish-language education at polytechnics and universities, which will begin in the autumn.

There are almost 51,000 starting places to apply for. Based on the number of applicants in recent years, it is expected that about 150,000 applicants will apply for a study place in the second joint application in the spring.

The majority of starting places, about 42,600, are aimed at high school, vocational graduates or equivalent foreign graduates. The remaining 8,200 places of entry are university master’s degrees for university graduates and courses leading to a master’s degree.

Universities have outlined that the spring and summer selection exams are held as physical events.

If the authorities issue regulations relating to the coronary situation during the spring which affect the organization of the selection tests, applicants will be informed separately.

Due to exceptional circumstances, the selection examination for polytechnics is organized in one stage. Polytechnics have the opportunity to organize selection tests on eight different days, which divides the group of applicants into smaller than normal groups.

Arene, the rector’s council of polytechnics, announced in January that the experience of the polytechnic selection exam, which was considered a two-stage study last year, is the basis for passing the close exam.

The second part of the selection test was conducted electronically remotely. The possibility of fraud has been discussed in the context of the 2020 university distance tests.

With certificate selection the proportion of students selected varies by field and application area. Typically, 50-60% of applicants are accepted on the basis of a certificate, but the proportions vary between 10% and 100%.

Most certificate start places are reserved for first-time applicants. About 64 percent of all college starting places are reserved for first-time students. Last year, 65 percent of starting places were reserved for first-timers.

The results of the certificate selection will be published no later than 31 May. The results of the entire joint search will be completed by 9 July. The National Board of Education will announce separately if the coronavirus situation causes changes in the joint application schedules.