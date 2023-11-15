Genoa – It gets underway Guidelines, the Festival dedicated to the education of young people, now in its 28th edition. At the Magazzini del Cotone from today to Friday, thousands of young people will participate in the 256 events scheduled on the programme. Among the guests expected today, for the opening day, are the Minister of Public Administration, Paolo Zangrillo, but a video message from the Minister of Education, Giuseppe Valditara, is also expected.

Also today, among the exponents of the world of culture, economy and sport, the presence of journalists Enrico Mentana and Mauro Crippa, the publisher Urbano Cairo, the captain of the Genoa Women Giada Abate and the captain of the Genoa Primavera Andrea Palella, the referee Davide Massa and the assistant referee Stefano Alassio.

At the beginning of the inauguration ceremony the Region will award the actress Elisabetta Pozzi with the awarding of the San Giorgio d’Oro award. “It is one of the most important shows in the sector in Italy, Liguria is at the forefront in bringing together supply and demand in the world of work”, comments governor Giovanni Toti upon his arrival at the Magazzini del Cotone.

The inauguration

The inauguration ceremony of Orientamenti began with a performance by the gymnast Sofia Raffaelli. The actress presents the ceremony Alice Arcuri. Gymnast Sofia Raffaelli spoke: “Since I was little I have always dreamed of going to the Olympics, I am preparing for the ones in Paris and there is nothing more beautiful than committing yourself and seeing your dream come true – says the athlete – I always tell myself that ‘I can do it’ when I’m competing, there are moments when I think I can’t do it but I manage to overcome those moments, also thanks to my coaches.”