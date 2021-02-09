Training The Greens propose a “backpack” to accompany the pupil as a solution to the problems of special needs education

Maria Ohisalo, chairman of the Greens, suggests that the state’s backpack for municipalities could be tied to a guarantee of student support.

The Greens Chairman, Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo presents the next “backpack grant” for the student to school as one solution to the financing problems of special needs education. Ohisalo wrote on his blog on Tuesday about the backpack money that the greens have flashed already in the past.

According to Ohisalo, the state’s backpack grant to municipalities could be tied to the fact that the student is also guaranteed a certain amount of support in return.

Different treatment of pupils with special needs and problems of inclusion raised by the President of the Center, Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko at the weekend.

Inclusion means teaching children with special needs in the same group as other pupils.

“Inclusion, i.e. teaching all children in the same group, is a beautiful idea. But when resources are not added enough, practical implementation has failed. Teaching suffers, pupils suffer, ”Saarikko said and promised the center would be ready to look critically at the idea of ​​inclusion.

For example, the Minister of Education Jussi Saramo (left) estimates that hardly anyone is proposing to abandon inclusion because the problem is in funding.

At least some municipalities have saved by pruning small groups of special needs students.

According to Saarikko, for example, a school for young children, ie a closer whole of pre-school education and two subclasses, would be one way to implement inclusion in a functional way, with strong support for families and children.

Ohisalon According to him, the obvious drawback is now that the special support student will not get any extra euros for the school.

“The more instruction is given in a small group, the more school attendance facilitators go alongside students in need of support, and the more interventions are made to strengthen good peace of mind and an atmosphere that encourages learning, the more money it requires,” Ohisalo writes.

Previously, the state still had separate funding to support learning, but it was abolished.

“Municipalities’ responsibility for financing education has been increased and state funding has been reduced. It is no wonder, then, that differences in support for learning and schooling have been torn between municipalities. That should not be the case. Funding for education should be more needs-based. That is why we have presented the so-called backpack money, ”says Ohisalo.

An example of the Greens would be the Dutch backpacking model, where several student background factors influence funding.

“Whatever school the student chose, the school will have the necessary resources with the student. So the money goes with the student as if in a school backpack. In Amsterdam, for example, this is complemented by the municipality’s own funding, which is equivalent to the idea of ​​positive special treatment money in Helsinki, for example, ”says Ohisalo.

In Finland about one in five children in primary education receive either enhanced or special support.

“When a decision to support a child is made, it depends on the municipality and the school what follows. In one municipality, a student with enhanced support can receive regular supportive education, part-time special education in a small group, and visits to a school psychologist, in another, a decision to support can mean a screen and extended response time in exams. Getting support is like a lottery game with few winners, ”Ohisalo writes.