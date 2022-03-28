Training The government plans to legislate for a double degree in vocational school and high school – “Choice reduces stress,” says Minister of Education Li Andersson

The reform of vocational education and training also distinguishes between the financing of compulsory education and lifelong learning.

Government intends to increase the simultaneous study of vocational and upper secondary education and the completion of a double degree as part of a wider secondary education reform.

The reform will also fund the financing of vocational schools so that the education of compulsory school-age children is financed in a different way from the continuous learning of adults.

Back in the spring, the government is due to submit bills to parliament on double degrees and changes in funding.

A double degree usually means that a vocational degree student is studying so many high school subjects that he or she can also complete a matriculation examination. Almost 2,000 double degrees are completed each year.

“The goal is to strengthen the position of the double degree so that it would have its own separate application in the spring joint application, ”says the Minister of Education Li Andersson (left) to HS.

“Then those who are interested in a double degree could apply for it directly and get information about starting their studies faster than before.”

High school and vocational education will continue to be separate forms of education with their own goals, legislation and financial system, Andersson assures.

Still, the so-called cross-curricular study is to be facilitated so that a student with a vocational undergraduate degree can also study more than the maximum number of points in the current degree, which is 180 competence points.

At that time, the degree would also accommodate more high school or university studies. There has been talk of an increase of 30 points.

“However, studying for a cross or exceeding the score would not be obligatory for everyone, but only an opportunity,” Andersson emphasizes.

According to Education Minister Li Andersson, young people need alternatives after primary school, which reduces stress.

Andersson justifies the strengthening of dual degrees on the grounds that, after primary school, it is good for young people to have different options if they are not immediately able to choose between vocational and upper secondary education.

“There are young people who want both. Choice reduces stress. ”

According to Andersson, the reform will also increase the attractiveness of vocational education.

He points out that many people now continue after high school with a vocational undergraduate degree, or another degree at the same level, which is an overlapping education.

Eligibility for postgraduate study Today, both the vocational school and the upper secondary school bring to the university, but the vocational school is continued mainly to the university of applied sciences, not just to the university.

The dual degree improves access to university, but the previous government’s decision to increase the minimum number of examinations for the baccalaureate from four to five, on the other hand, further increases the complexity of the dual degree.

This reform applies to those who began their high school diploma this spring.

“I’m worried about this increase in demand, but it’s not starting to change now,” Andersson ponders.

Professional in the financing of education, the government, on the other hand, takes a backseat, ie reduces funding based on results, which was again increased by the previous government.

There is a distinction between funding for pupils and funding for lifelong learning, ie for adults. For both, the state would receive a pot of about one billion euros.

From now on, the funding of students will be mostly determined by the main chapter, ie the share of effectiveness and efficiency in the funding criteria would decrease.

“ “The financial reform will help ensure the good implementation of the compulsory education reform, ie get young people to complete their degrees.”

Only full degrees would be taken into account in the funding of compulsory schooling, while even small parts of the degree would be taken into account in parental education.

“The financial reform will help ensure the good implementation of the compulsory education reform, ie get young people to complete their degrees,” says Andersson.

Education experts wonder why, once again, a major education reform is under way. There is only a short time since the previous reform of vocational education and training, and the expansion of compulsory education is still in its infancy.

Managing Director of the Association for the Development of Professional Competence (Amke) Veli-Matti Lamppu fears that, from now on, funding will be concentrated on the education of young people, ie those in education.

“The financial reform should be done as a whole, which also takes into account continuous learning and, for example, adults without a bachelor’s degree.”

Director of Education Employers Laura Rissanen points out that there are already good local models for secondary cooperation.

“At the forefront of collaboration should not be a demanding double degree for the student, which is suitable for quite a few, but lighter forms that can benefit more.”

Leading expert of the Central Chamber of Commerce Mikko Valtonen recalls that vocational training has a key role to play in meeting the needs of working life.

“Now, this task threatens to disappear into the background,” he says, saying he longs for peace of mind at the training providers.

Ministry of Education The reform is driven by, among other things, the continuous learning required by the change in working life and the shrinking youth age groups, which will henceforth affect access to education.

There are now about 140 providers of vocational training and 268 providers of upper secondary education.

Most of the organizers of upper secondary education have only one educational institution and almost a hundred also have less than a hundred students. Education number of organizers likely to decrease.

However, Minister of Education Andersson assures that the ministry is not pushing the organizers or educational institutions together.