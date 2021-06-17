Training The dreaded rush to the Helsinki metropolitan area did not materialize: High school attendance at an average of seven in Helsinki and Espoo

There are even vacancies on Mäkelänrinte and Kielilukio.

In the metropolitan area will also get into high school next fall with an average of just over seven.

Although the most popular high schools require a commendable average or otherwise very high scores, there are even places not completely distributed, for example in Mäkelänrinne High School and Language High School in Helsinki.

Mean and point limits were suspected of escaping higher than before. This was anticipated because compulsory schooling would be extended in the autumn and would mean, for example, that school trips of more than seven kilometers would not have to be paid for themselves.

On the other hand, in Helsinki, for example, starting places have been increased considerably as the age groups grow and efforts have also been made to prepare for the effects of the expansion of compulsory education.

The Board of Education will publish exact point and average limits for all educational institutions later on Thursday. The news will be updated as this information becomes available.

In Helsinki, without filling places in Mäkelänrinte and language high school

In Helsinki The lowest average for Finnish-speaking high schools in the city was 7.27 and for Swedish-speaking 7.67.

In addition, there were vacancies in Kielilukio and Mäkelänrinne High School. Vacancies in the joint search can be applied for for a week.

Out of the city’s fourteen high schools, a total of 3,067 students took up a place to study, compared to 3,622 applicants.

The highest averages for the city have not yet been published. The situation in Helsinki is exceptional in that, in addition to the city’s high schools, there are also a large number of private educational institutions.

There were 2,211 applicants from Stadin Adult and Vocational College, compared with 2,637 applicants. The popularity of the social and health sector in particular increased. This year, the pharmaceutical, dental, media, food, electrical and automation, information and communication technology and logistics sectors were also sought after.

In Espoo, the lowest average is 7.67

In Espoo the lowest average for entering Finnish-language high school was 7.67, which is slightly more gracious than a year ago (7.83)

The city’s most desirable was Otaniemi High School (9.08), exactly nine were required for Kuninkaantie and Tapiola High Schools.

The Swedish-speaking Mattlidens gymnasium reached the general line with an average of 7.67 and the Kauniainen Gymnasiet Grankulla samskola with an average of 8.25.

A total of 2,111 students were selected for Finnish-language high schools in Espoo and Kauniainen, and 322 students for Swedish-language high schools. A total of 1,396 joint applicants were accepted for Omnia’s vocational training.

In autumn an extended compulsory education will enter into force, which applies to the age group that has completed primary school in the spring.

At the same time, secondary education becomes free for them. The cities of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area have decided that the free payment will also be extended to parents who have been in the middle of the year, for example in the tenth grade or in preparatory education.

High schools will also move to follow the new curriculum.

If the place was not detached in the joint application, the young person can still apply for vocational training or various joint training, such as tenth grade, ie more formal basic education, upper secondary education (permit) or vocational training (Valma).

These are sought through the study path, but it is still worth asking the study counselor for basic education for help and advice.