“A training that adapts to the health and health needs we are facing in the near future, with epidemiological emergencies, chronicity, aging of the population and the need for a greater presence in the area”. But also “more rights for trainees and for general practitioners in training. In short: more protections, general medicine which becomes specialization and a close relationship with the territory from the beginning of the training”. This is how Senator Paola Boldrini (Pd), the first signatory of a bill in 11 articles, summarizes the text presented today at a press conference in Rome.

For Boldrini it is “a necessary change in specialist medical training – he explains to Adnkronos Salute – on the sidelines of the conference, so that this path is no longer a scholarship tout court, but becomes a job training with the right protections for trainees “. The strengths, he adds, are “university-hospital integration and the regional health service, both in the postgraduate schools and during the basic university course. With a focused attention on the health needs of the citizen in order to take charge, a starting from the territory, a citizenship that is getting older, with a greater presence of chronicity and with the problems that Covid has brought to the surface “.

“We realized – explained Boldrini – that medical training, after Covid, and with the subsequent regulations, had to be handled. Covid has emerged the need to have more punctual and more operational training in the area. We are reforming the health of the area with the Ministerial Decree 71. At this point, a more integrated training in the area is also needed “. (continues)