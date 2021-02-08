Training The center wants to “look critically” at the teaching of special needs students in the same groups as others – The Minister of Education is also concerned about the situation

According to Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko, the center is ready to look at inclusion critically: “We do not want to go back to the past, but now new solutions are needed.”

Downtown Chairman, Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (center) mentioned the municipal election start in his speech on Saturday, that teaching children with special needs in the same group as everyone else is also a beautiful idea, but in practice its implementation has failed.

According to Saarikko, Finnish schools are everyone’s pride, but there is a lot of feedback from teachers about the peace of study.

“Inclusion, that is, teaching all children in the same group, is a beautiful idea. But when resources are not added enough, practical implementation has failed. Teaching suffers, pupils suffer, ”Saarikko said and promised the center would be ready to look critically at the idea of ​​inclusion.

Do you want to center now observation classes back, Annika Saarikko?

“We don’t want to go back to the past, but now we need new solutions. A school for young children is one way to implement inclusion in a way that brings strong support to families and children, ”Saarikko told HS on Monday.

A school for young children means a combination of pre-school education and the first two grades.

“Yes, I support the idea of ​​organizing joint teaching, but now special classes have been dismantled without sufficient investment in school counselors and individual support for students. It affects teachers ’resilience and learning outcomes. We have to stop by the situation carefully, ”says Saarikko.

Requirement a critical examination of inclusion is not just the center.

Minister of Education Jussi Saramo (left) says that hardly anyone is proposing that inclusion be abandoned altogether: “It is true, however, that in many municipalities austerity measures have been taken to reduce small groups. I’m worried about myself. “

It is also stated in the government program that the functioning of special education legislation and the inclusion included in it is to be examined. Similarly, the program promises to determine the adequacy of funding for student equity and teacher resilience.

The Ministry of Education and Culture has also set up the Right to Learn program and a working group with the aim of increasing equality in education but also defining the rules of the game for special needs education and inclusion.

Education the trade union OAJ has been complaining for years that the new three-tier support system for special needs education is not working, but has mainly increased bureaucracy. According to the OAJ, municipalities have also reduced small groups of special needs students for reasons of savings.

“There is a broad consensus that there are not enough pairs of hands in the classrooms to give extra guidance to students who are not doing well in a large group. That’s when peace of mind suffers. We are not demanding an end to inclusion, but we are demanding more small groups of special needs students who have been closed down in several municipalities due to savings, ”says the chairman of the OAJ. Olli Luukkainen.

“It once sounded good for everyone to be taught in a local school on an inclusive basis, but when the money left with the recession, it didn’t work,” Luukkainen says and recommends that one should now “take a step back from an overly idealistic view”.

Special education it has been even more difficult to get an overall picture of the state since the beginning of the 2010s, when its funding, definition and statistics changed.

The reason for the changes was that the number of pupils transferred to special education was constantly increasing. In addition, the share varied considerably from municipality to municipality.

Between 2000 and 2010, the number of pupils admitted and transferred to special needs education increased by about 60%.

Municipalities received an increased state share of students transferred to special needs education, but the increased support was removed and at the same time the financial incentive to transfer students to special needs education was removed.

The aim was to give the student support at an earlier stage and part-time, ie in connection with general education. The support was divided into three levels: general, enhanced and specific.

Statistics Finland according to about a fifth of primary school students received enhanced or special support in the fall of 2019.

65,200 pupils, or 11.6 per cent of primary school pupils, received enhanced support and 48,200 or 8.5 per cent of primary school pupils received special support. That share of 8.5% is roughly equivalent to the old number of people transferred to special needs education in 2009.

The abolition of special schools began even before the special education reform, and according to the latest statistics, only less than 7% of those who received special support were in a special group of a special school.

In the special group of non-special schools, the share of those who received their full education was 27 per cent.

Of the students who received special support, 34 per cent were taught entirely in a special group and 23 per cent entirely in a general education group in 2019.

The remaining 44 per cent received part of their teaching in the general education group and part in the special group.

“Teachers The concern and anxiety has certainly been increased by the fact that some special needs students are even adventuring back and part-time between general education and a small group, ”says the professor of special needs education. Markku Jahnukainen From the University of Helsinki.

“Yes, there are still small groups in schools, and no one denies setting them up. But the municipalities have the decision-making power to organize special education and teaching support, and there is a difference between the municipalities, so it is necessary to clarify the rules of the game, ”says Jahnukainen.

According to Jahnukainen, it is now difficult to obtain information about special needs education, as it is no longer even possible to compile statistics on the basis of which the decision on special needs education was made.

Research is currently underway on how the learning outcomes of special needs students differ in inclusion, ie in the context of general education and in small groups.