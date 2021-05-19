Dina Johnny (Dubai)

The Emirates Foundation for School Education has approved training exam schedules, in preparation for the end-of-year exams for grades four to twelve. The tests, which are limited to four study subjects, will be carried out remotely, starting from next Sunday, May 23, to Thursday, May 27, with the participation of all students in public and private schools that apply the curriculum of the Ministry of Education.

“Education” aims to hold these tests to avoid any technical errors that may occur later, and to train students on the testing environment and verify the activation of their accounts and the efficiency of the system, noting that the response time in each subject does not exceed 40 minutes.

Fourth-graders, in the general track, sit the science exam on Monday, and English on Wednesday. In the General and Elite tracks, fifth graders take the Mathematics test on Sunday, and the English Language test on Tuesday. As for the sixth grade in the general and elite tracks, they will examine the social studies subject on Monday, and the English language on Wednesday. Seventh-graders take the math test on Sunday, and the English language on Tuesday, the eighth-grade students of the elite track take the science test on Monday, and the English language on Wednesday, while ninth-graders in the general, advanced, elite and applied tracks take the social studies test on Tuesday.

As for the tenth grade students in the four tracks, they take the mathematics test on Monday, and the eleventh grade students take the social studies exam on Sunday, and the twelfth grade students perform the social studies course on Tuesday, and the English language course on Thursday. The exams will be available to students from one in the afternoon until five in the evening, and the Notifications Department will send passwords to students daily through the smart learning portal.