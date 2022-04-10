When, after an unhappy experience (not for his own fault), he left there Juventus in January, Dejan Kulusevski, for all Deki, arrived in London, al Tottenhamwith the inconvenient label of “overpriced purchase” (technically it is on an expensive loan until 2023 with a redemption obligation of 35 million upon the occurrence of certain conditions). 22 years to be completed on April 25thit took very little to settle in London, so much so that in 13 games he has already scored 3 goals and 6 assists. The road is still long, but it seems the right one to take all the revenge.