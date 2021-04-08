Training Sitra report: People excluded from the labor market cost society EUR 18 billion a year – “Now we should invest without fear and in employment”

“The price tag for investing in the skills of young people without work and education can be almost as large, and yet it is still economically viable for society,” says Ralf Sund, an economist who made the calculations.

Training pays, but it becomes even more expensive if people are left uneducated so that they drift out of the labor market.

In this way, the message of Sitra’s recent report of the Finnish Independence Fund can be summarized. According to it, unemployed young people and adults will cost public finances EUR 18 billion a year.

The amount has been reached by looking at so-called opportunity costs. They accrue mainly from income transfer expenses and tax losses caused by unemployment but also by incapacity for work.

Government as the framework approach approaches, there is a growing desire to improve employment and invest in skills. The learning gap brought about by the corona crisis should also be closed. Minister of Education Jussi Saramon According to (left), about 200 million euros a year will be needed to fill the deficit in the next few years.

For the individual, education is still a worthwhile investment, and even more profitable for society. At the very least, neglecting education is a risk – for both the individual and society.

Sitra’s report reminds that those outside work and education also need new knowledge and skills. The declining dependency ratio and low employment underline the importance of competence. It is also the key to improving labor productivity.

In the report is a separate examination of the opportunity costs of improving the skills of the unemployed, pensioners, invalidity pensioners and young people out of school and out of work.

According to the study, the most profitable is to invest in the skills of young people without work and education. The long-term costs to public power are precisely the exclusion of young people.

If, for example, 10,000 young people are employed, society will save EUR 85 million a year, the study calculates.

“The price tag for investing in the skills of young people without work and education can be almost any size, and yet it is still economically viable for society,” the economist said. Ralf Sund says.

“There are about 38,000 of these young people, and as a result of the corona pandemic, the risk of young people being excluded has increased. In addition to the euro, there will be an impact on growing well-being, ”says Sund.

As more money is invested in young people’s skills now, public spending will increase in the short term, but over the longer term, society will save on remedial costs and receive more tax revenue.

Also According to the study, there is great potential for increasing the skills of those on disability pensions.

“Some of the model’s assumptions underestimate the results and some overestimate,” Sund admits the roughness of his model, but considers the € 18 billion total to be on the right track. It is calculated according to the 2019 statistics. Of this amount, about 13 billion consists of the extensive costs of unemployment and five billion of incapacity for work.

“Actually, it may be more downsized, because it doesn’t include, for example, welfare losses for individuals, nor the costs of morbidity or crime for the marginalized and unemployed,” Sund says.

In Sund’s calculation model, return is the same thing as cost savings. Opportunity costs are direct income transfers, such as unemployment benefits, housing benefits and income support. Losses in income taxes and VAT, declining consumption and the tax wedge are also affected.

The study’s strong recommendation to decision-makers is to increase funding for know-how, although only magnitude estimates can be made of the return estimate, ie the reduction of repair costs.

“Yes, we should now invest without fear in skills and employment, but of course it should be done efficiently and carefully,” Sund says.

Very for example, Sund does not see wage subsidies for the third sector or traditional employment rates as effective means. Instead, apprenticeship training should be increased, according to Sund.

According to Sund, profitable investments in know-how are not made, partly because public finances still operate in their own silos.

“Municipalities, pension system operators and the state each look at their own expenditures and not the totality of public expenditures. Sub-optimization does not lead to the best overall result, ”says Sund.

In 2019, Sund retired from the position of Chief Economist of STTK, the Finnish Labor Market Center. He is now an economist at Tehy, a social, health and education trade union, and is temporarily involved in Sitra’s project.

“At what price? Opportunity Costs of Competence Development ”will be published on Friday, when MPs and members of the Finance Committee will also comment on it. Elina Lepomäki (kok) and Inka Hopsu (green).