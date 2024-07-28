Training sessions scheduled for this Sunday (28) on the Seine River in Paris, for the competitions that will take place there during the Olympic Games, were canceled due to the poor quality of the water.

The Organising Committee for the Olympic Games (OCOG), together with the International Triathlon Federation and local authorities, decided to suspend training after the rains on Friday and Saturday because “water levels did not provide sufficient guarantees”.

In a statement, the parties did not specify the rates of E.Coli and enterococci, which are the bacteria monitored to control the quality of the river’s water, one of the major challenges still faced by the Paris Olympic Games competitions.

The river has been chosen to host the triathlon swimming event on July 30 for men, July 31 for women and August 5 for the mixed relay, as well as the men’s and women’s open water marathons on August 31 and 5, as part of Paris’ strategy to make the capital’s most iconic sites the centrepiece of the Games.

The problem is that there are no full guarantees that these competitions will be able to take place on the river, despite the fact that the French authorities have invested 1.4 billion euros since 2016 in an ambitious plan to improve the quality of the water and make it possible to swim in the stretch that runs through Paris from the summer of 2025, something that was not possible a century ago.

On July 17, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo of the Socialist Party took a shower in front of the cameras and dozens of journalists with the head of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee, Tony Estanguet, and the mayor (government representative) of the Ile-de-France region, to show that it was possible. However, on Friday (26), it was discovered that the water did not meet sanitary conditions that day, according to the criteria established by health authorities last year.