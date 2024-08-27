The Ministry of Health and Community Protection has trained school nursing staff and supporting staff of physical education teachers to improve their skills, in support of the National Program to Combat Obesity in Children and Adolescents.

The Ministry held workshops at its headquarters in Dubai, the Teachers Training Institute in Ajman, and in Sharjah, focusing on recording anthropometric measurements for students aged 5 to 17 years, with the aim of developing unified protocols for collecting and analyzing data related to early detection of obesity indicators among targeted age groups at the national level, which contributes to enhancing the effectiveness of preventive health policies and making decisions based on accurate scientific evidence in the field of public health.

The four-day training workshops come within the framework of the Ministry’s strategy to manage health programmes that enhance quality of life.

The training aimed to enhance the technical capabilities of school nurses to accurately measure weight and height, following the approved standards for anthropometric measurements, which ensures obtaining data that contributes to determining the prevalence of obesity among students.