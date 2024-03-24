The Emirates School Education Foundation decided to hold a “Specialized Training Week in March 2024” for kindergarten leaders and teachers, for the third semester, with the aim of enhancing their expertise, informing them of the latest educational research, and training them on the latest educational practices and methods in their fields of specialization.

The training week begins today, Monday, and continues until next Friday (March 29), and coincides with the start of spring break for public and private schools – applying the Ministry of Education’s curriculum – which begins today and continues for three weeks, until next April 14, according to the school calendar for the current academic year.

The Specialized Training Week comes as a continuation of the training week organized by the Foundation last December, with the aim of providing educational personnel with new experiences and skills at various stages of their professional career.

The week includes many training workshops that keep pace with technical and applied developments in the field of education, which enhances the capabilities of teachers and school leaders, and their important role in implementing educational policies aimed at improving the quality of the national education system and improving its outcomes.

The educational programs included in the training week are presented by experts and specialists in the field of education, which contributes to refining the experiences of educational staff, developing their skills and abilities, and providing them with new experiences that support their pioneering educational roles.

The Foundation seeks to provide all the capabilities that guarantee the advancement of the educational field based on supporting teachers and facilitating ways of professional development for them, as they are the foundation from which the implementation of educational strategies begins to achieve the state’s goals in the national education sector, by raising generations empowered with the tools of the future, both cognitively and skillfully.

More than 23,000 teachers, school leaders, kindergartens and specialists participated in the December training.