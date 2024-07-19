Training rides for juniors | Futs parents tell what they think about children’s rides to practice

Training rides for juniors|In the summer, it is easy for the children who live nearby to go to practice by bicycle, but in the winter it is enough to think about, when the practice places may vary.

One transporting one child at a time to training by car has sometimes seemed like a “fool’s job”. Still, there is a need for the transport of juniors, especially during the winter.

That’s how you could sum up those who followed the Honga 2011 Academy exercises at the Tapiola sports park Ville Andersson’s and Kati de Jongin mind. The children of both play in the team that practiced on the field on Friday afternoon.

The challenge of the winter season is especially that the fields may change at short notice and there are practices all over Espoo. The outside shift can also be changed in bad weather with a quick schedule inside, for example to school.

“In the summer, this works really well. There are boys’ bikes in the park,” Andersson says.

“In the winter, you can go to adjust, and then we’ll jump in the car.”

Junior transportation to hobbies even after a short distance received criticism from the director of the UKK Institute, a professor From Tommi Vasankar on Friday in the published story. Vasankari said that he would consider it an incredibly big deal if children made their way to practice by bike or on foot.

Vasankari commented on Palloliitto’s research, according to which most people in the capital region travel by car. Even from short distances.

“If the ride-hailing system could be changed so that children and young people go to training by foot or bicycle instead of by car, it would be reflected in Finns’ weight, health and ability to work,” said Vasankari.

Football parents Andersson and de Jong are in quite different positions. Andersson’s home is in Mankkaa, a few kilometers from the Sports Park. Instead, de Jong transports his son to Espoo from Kirkkonummi.

The team changed to Espoo, when the boy’s desire to train was strong and he missed other goal-oriented players around him.

“We had agreed that we could visit several places to try. But then, after the first few training sessions, he was of the opinion that there was no need to go elsewhere. He wants to be here,” says de Jong.

In De Jongie’s case, even using public transport would stretch the travel time to an hour. Traveling by bike takes about the same amount of time, so in terms of time management, driving remains the only sensible option for the four times a week exercises. Other options are used in an emergency if other expenses prevent transportation.

Andersson reminds that in the case of their children, we are talking about a team that trains with a goal in mind. It causes its share of field challenges, for example. He estimates that with a different hobby, the everyday challenges of parents could also be different.

In the opinion of both, football is a sport that is grateful for the fact that clubs are usually found nearby.

“Until the age of ten, it shouldn’t matter what club you’re in. It’s more about life after that, and then you’ll be able to travel more easily yourself,” says de Jong.

Ville Andersson did his own training at the Tapiola sports park during his son’s training.

Worry about moving for children’s hobbies is part of the larger phenomenon of inactivity. Although Andersson’s and de Jong’s own children are active runners, the public health effects on a general level are known.

“I think that if you don’t learn to like exercise as a child and young person, it will be much more difficult to find inspiration on the couch in your forties,” says Andersson.

Rather, what causes reflection in families is whether there should be enough rest after high-paced exercises, so that, for example, stress injuries do not increase.

“At the moment, it is more necessary to limit self-employment than to encourage it. When we go home by car, we suddenly send a snap to a friend saying we’ll see you on the field,” says de Jong.

Andersson also reflects on current everyday life in relation to training.

“What has changed is that there is less outside hustling and bouncing outside of training. When you combine that with the fact that these are small professionals who work hard. If the bottom is more fragile than before due to less daily exercise, these are quite burdensome. Many teams struggle with stress-related knee and back issues.”

Andersson and de Jong agree that there is no need to resort to car transportation for children due to safety.

“I think this has been very successful even a few years ago. In my opinion, the world is still a very safe place if you use a little common sense,” says Andersson.