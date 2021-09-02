Training Report: Special support for vocational training is well implemented in educational institutions but worse in on-the-job learning

Specific support for vocational training was assessed for the first time.

Professional more resources and clarity on the division of labor are needed for special support for education, estimates the National Education Evaluation Center (Karvi).

The purpose of the special support is to enable vocational training for students with more learning difficulties than usual.

According to the evaluation, half of the teachers see that support according to the individual needs of students is well implemented. Ten per cent think that the support is poorly implemented and the rest in between.

In the assessment, students had positive experiences with individual arrangements. However, they hoped to receive more personal help from teachers.

“Some hoped that teachers would be better able to consider different learners and support them in different ways,” Karvin’s assessment expert Raisa Hievanen says in the bulletin.

In 2020 11% of VET students had a special support decision. Most of them were undergraduate students.

Special support means, for example, clear instructions and learning materials, help from teachers and tutors, and small group work. The support received by the student is individual.

“If learning is slower, repeating things is often in place. Extra time can be given for assignments and exams if writing and reading is challenging. Shortening a school week or day is one way to make studies easier, ”Karvi’s assessment counselor Jani Goman says.

In the evaluation states that the division of labor between teachers and tutors should be clarified in the provision of specific support. Their skills should also be developed more systematically.

“In the inclusion model, students with special needs are in the same teaching groups as others. We found that it is unclear to teachers what their role is in providing specific support, ”Goman explains.

In working life, special support is less well implemented than in other learning environments. Goman is concerned about the situation.

“In general, finding suitable on-the-job learning places is difficult because jobs don’t really want to commit to mentoring a student who needs more attention and support. In some workplaces, attitudes can be harsh and students are not supported in the way they should be. ”

In its audit report on vocational education and training reform last spring, the National Audit Office (VTV) also drew attention to the selective nature of workplaces.

Teachers and instructors feel that more manpower and time are needed for special support tasks. There should also be enough special needs teachers to better identify students’ needs and make the support they need come true.

“The skills of the staff could be better utilized, for example, by a special education teacher and a vocational teacher teaching together a group of students with special needs,” Goman says.

Teachers are asked to be transparent about how the increased state contributions to special support are allocated.

“This would make it possible to assess whether support has been properly targeted between different areas of education and to identify areas where resources are scarce.”

Karvi evaluates specific support for vocational training in 2020-2021. The evaluation examined the identification of support needs, planning, forms of support and guidance, and its availability.

The evaluation questionnaires were answered by 92 training providers and 2,379 representatives of teaching and guidance staff.

In addition, the evaluation interviewed fifty special support students from across the country and made use of statistical and register information related to special support students.