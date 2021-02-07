The Murcia City Council through the Department of Urban Development and Modernization of the Administration directed by José Guillén, is betting on the constant review and ornamental pruning, of formation and maintenance of diverse tree species.

«With this action we guarantee the safety of our neighbors, but we also convert the accesses, parks and gardens of the municipality into green artwork, with the maxim always to improve the quality of life of our neighbors and to make these spaces pleasant places to read, relax or play sports in the open air “, highlighted José Guillén.

The formation pruning begins from the moment of planting and continues during the first years, paying special attention to the specimen so that its development is adequate. The best time to carry out this training pruning is the months of May to September, although we are always pending in case any additional action is necessary to ensure that these specimens reach or maintain the desired ornamental image.

These works are carried out by staff from the STV-Actúa concessionaire, which employs six teams of two people dedicated exclusively to the so-called high pruning of large specimens, such as the Ficus Nítida located in the Glorieta de España.

This type of care is also developed in the case of pruning the 15,000 orange trees in the municipality of Murcia, giving them a rounded or spherical shape, which not only meets aesthetic criteria, but also allows people to pass through below or next to them without any type of incident. Due to the large volume and height of the specimens, a lifting basket is usually used that allows profiling and giving different shapes such as the wide conical, the spherical or the rounded, among others.