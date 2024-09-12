The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, as part of the “Gharas Al Khair” initiative, an initiative approved by the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, in cooperation with the New Media Academy, launched the “Preaching Content Makers” program, to train and qualify digital content creators in the preaching field, which contributes to spreading the tolerant values ​​of Islam on social media sites in an attractive and simplified manner.

The department aims to qualify 35 specialists in how to create preaching content and develop their skills, through a wide range of courses that use the latest scientific technologies, in cooperation with a number of professional content creators, experts in publishing and marketing digital content, and specialists in public speaking skills across various platforms.

The New Media Academy organizes training workshops for content creators on the skills of the official spokesperson and effective media appearance, creative storytelling and scriptwriting, photography and editing using mobile phones, publishing strategies on social media platforms, in addition to publishing digital content, and implementing ideas with high professionalism and according to the best international practices.

The program provides its members with the opportunity to communicate with the most important influencers in the field of digital content, with the aim of enabling them to implement their ideas at various stages, and manage their content professionally.

The Executive Director of the Islamic Affairs Sector in the Department, Dr. Omar Mohammed Al-Khatib, stressed that the “Preaching Content Makers” program will constitute a qualitative shift in the field of preaching media, and will contribute significantly to promoting positive values ​​and principles.

For his part, the Director of the New Media Academy, Hussein Al-Attouli, stated that the program opens a wide scope for its members to become familiar with the latest developments in the new media sector worldwide, in terms of the effective use of its tools.

He pointed out that the programme, which employs about 20 lecturers from a group of experts and academics, is in line with the academy’s mission to increase purposeful content on social media.

The five-week, four-day-a-week Preaching Content Creators Program works to enhance the skills of content creators and provide them with more innovative and influential tools, which helps to deliver preaching content to the public in an easy and simplified manner, and which contributes to achieving the vision of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai to be the best in the world in the fields of Islamic affairs and charitable work, and to spread and promote Islamic culture.