The Ministry of Community Development, in cooperation with the Department of Psychology at the College of Humanities and Sciences at Ajman University, launched the training program “Psychological First Aid for Senior Citizens”, which targets 40 participants representing the Ministry and its partners, and aims to provide participants with the information and skills necessary to provide psychological care services, thus enhancing the quality of the lives of senior citizens.

The period of the training program “Psychological First Aid for Senior Citizens” extends over a period of six months, at a rate of one workshop per week. At the end of the program, the trainee obtains an approved certificate for the training program “Psychological First Aid for Senior Citizens”.

The program seeks to rehabilitate workers in senior citizens’ care centers, who have the desire to work in the field of psychological counseling for senior citizens, by providing them with the scientific foundations, practical skills and specialized aspects that enable them to achieve the necessary qualification, knowledge and success, which gives them the ability to deal with senior citizens. in this aspect.

The Director of the Senior Citizens’ Happiness Center in Ajman, affiliated with the ministry, Rashid Al-Ghamlasy, said that the initiative to provide psychological aid to senior citizens comes within the context of a package of initiatives launched by the ministry in Ajman to improve their quality of life and ensure their active and continuous participation within the social fabric in the country, and in line with the policy axes. The basic issues, especially in the axis of “health care”, the axis of “community communication and active life”, and the axis of “quality of future life”.

Al-Ghamlasy explained that the approved training program “Psychological First Aid for Senior Citizens” joins other initiatives implemented by the ministry in cooperation with a number of partners, institutions and concerned authorities, such as distributing assistive devices to raise the quality of life for senior citizens, and providing basic household needs such as electrical appliances and other supplies, in addition to Maintenance of a number of homes for senior citizens.

For her part, the Head of the Psychology Department at the College of Humanities and Sciences, Dr. Rasha Abdel Rahman, that the program seeks to present a series of workshops by professors specialized in the field, with the aim of providing participants with the basic information and skills necessary to provide psychological care services to senior citizens.

It is also a good opportunity to train and prepare specialized and distinguished cadres and competencies with scientific knowledge and full awareness of how to provide care services to senior citizens at all levels, psychological and social, in accordance with best field practices, which contributes to achieving the vision of the United Arab Emirates on the right to provide care and psychological, social and health stability. for senior citizens, and work to spread and achieve the philosophy of happiness adopted by the state.

It is worth noting that the program is based on meeting the needs of the local psychological and social field, providing specialized competencies that the program is expected to build and support, and achieving the university’s pioneering role in community service.

