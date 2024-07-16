Sharjah (Union)

Today, the fourth session of the third session of the Arab Parliament for Children kicked off with an integrated training program at Sharjah Youth, affiliated with the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators. Children who are members of the Arab Parliament, both male and female, participated in this program, reflecting the parliament’s commitment to promoting education and culture among young generations.

The program began with a reception from Abdul Hamid Al-Yasi, Director of the Youth Care Department and the Women’s Cadres, who warmly welcomed the visit of the members of parliament, calling on the members to benefit from the activities and workshops provided, which included 6 different workshops, where the children were involved in learning animation and photography, writing short stories, and making models using the Ebrou technique, in addition to a workshop on architectural modeling and a home maintenance workshop.

The workshops offered are part of a comprehensive strategy to develop children’s skills in various creative and technical fields, which contributes to enhancing their artistic and professional capabilities. The program is designed to encourage students to think creatively and develop their skills in an appropriate educational environment.

The first workshop on animation contributed to enhancing creativity among children and teaching them the basics of drawing and animation programs, while the photography workshop provided comprehensive training for children from parliament members in photographic techniques and encouraged participants to express themselves in a unique artistic way. The short story writing workshop was a platform to develop creative writing skills and personal expression in an innovative way, which enhances children’s ability to produce literary works of artistic and cultural value. As for the visual arts and architectural model workshop, it provided an enjoyable educational experience for children from parliament in making artworks and engineering models, which helps them better understand the design and construction process. The workshops concluded with the professional skills workshop in home maintenance, which, according to its materials, contributed to acquiring practical skills in personal maintenance and various home repairs.

Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for Children, Ayman Othman Al-Barout, expressed his admiration for the training program for Sharjah Youth, affiliated with the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, and commended the efforts made to support children and enable them to benefit from such educational and creative opportunities. He stressed the importance of such creative workshops, which are distinguished by the institutions of the Emirate of Sharjah, in motivating children to achieve their dreams and develop their skills in various fields. Al-Barout pointed out that this opening of the parliament’s work, with a rich visit to Sharjah Youth and engagement in its distinguished rehabilitation programs, comes within the efforts of the Arab Parliament to enhance education and culture among generations, and enable them to contribute positively to the future of their countries and prepare them for the specializations, technologies and requirements of the era.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Yasi, Director of Sharjah Youth, stressed the importance of the integrated training programme for the children of the Arab Parliament members, praising their interaction and benefit from the diverse and stimulating workshops in the creative and technical fields. He added that the programme contributed significantly to developing the children’s skills and motivating them to learn and innovate, which contributes to preparing them for a bright future qualified to face the challenges of the modern era.