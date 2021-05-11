The Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Sector, Acting in the Department of Education and Knowledge, Manal Al-Dossary, stated that the department carried out visits to 69% of private schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to conduct standard studies of the educational integration model, study the current situation, note current and emerging challenges, as well as start a review Current policies related to inclusive education for students of determination, in addition to building initial partnerships with training providers for workers in the educational sector, and starting training schools in Abu Dhabi on the inclusive education model.

In detail, Al-Dossary confirmed that the department’s plans to implement the educational integration model initiative in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi come in line with the vision aimed at developing the current education strategy for people of determination in the emirate, in a way that ensures the provision of inclusive education to them in accordance with international best practices, noting that the concept of inclusive education is based On the principle that every person has the potential to contribute to building his society, and that people of determination have the same right to access educational and growth opportunities.

While the Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed that it is working on implementing modern plans to develop inclusive education policies and programs designed to empower students of determination, which come within the education axis in the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination 2020-2024, by providing comprehensive educational paths that suit their requirements within the general and specialized education system Abu Dhabi schools aim to help them reach their full potential, noting that their efforts depend on three axes that include a model of inclusive education, a highly efficient transition process, and alternative educational paths at all school levels.

The department stressed its belief in the right to receive education for all segments of society, including children of determination, as the department strives to develop policies and legislation and launch initiatives that ensure their full integration into the educational system, in a manner that ensures the development of their linguistic abilities and social skills from the first years, starting from kindergarten. Children and basic education, noting that inclusive education is one of the most important pillars of its work, and that is why it is keen to develop the education system that supports students of determination, during their educational journey, by cooperating with various bodies in order to cover all the main axes.

In the Abu Dhabi Private Schools Policies Manual, she indicated that the student’s special educational needs do not in and of themselves constitute a barrier to applying for enrollment or enrollment in any private school, and students with special needs are treated without discrimination from their other peers. Rather, everyone is given equal opportunities for education. It is not permissible to deprive students who need special education from obtaining a complete educational program that suits their educational needs.

The department stressed that schools should accept students of determination (simple to medium cases) without discrimination, and provide them with an equal educational opportunity with their peers, as private schools in the emirate must accept and absorb them, and provide distinct services to meet their various educational needs, and integrate them as much as possible. With others in the daily school activities.

She stated that it is expected that every student suffering from delayed or mild to moderate disability will be accepted and treated with due appreciation and the utmost care of the entire school community, and the department has authorized the school to impose additional fees on the families of students of determination, in exchange for providing additional support to the student, provided that These fees exceed 50% of the approved tuition fees for other students.

She pointed out the need for a qualified responsible coordinator for programs with educational needs among the staff of the private school, to be responsible for managing the services provided by the school to students with special educational needs, and to meet with the families of the concerned students before the start of each new academic year, and in the first month of the school year, To make arrangements to properly accommodate students’ needs, meet them, and ensure their success.

Educational needs policy

The Department of Education and Knowledge affirmed that private schools in the emirate must prepare a policy to support students with special educational needs, and when formulating their policy, they must take into account the adoption of an integrated approach that welcomes students with special educational needs, by accepting them, providing the curriculum and their activities, and developing Integrated individual educational programs that do not prevent students with special educational needs from reaching them.

She indicated that students with special educational needs must also be able to participate in the general education system of the school to the maximum extent possible, have full access to the curriculum, and achieve the educational standards set for all students, and adjust them to suit their educational needs through their individual educational plans and programs. And interacting with other students and developing interdependent relationships, so that the student can participate in society successfully when he grows up, in addition to relying on available academic support services if they are facing difficulties in the educational program, and to participate as much as possible in extra-curricular activities.

Manal Al-Dossary:

• “(The Department) provides inclusive education for People of Determination, in accordance with international best practices.”

• “Education and Knowledge”: implementing plans to develop inclusive education programs to empower students of determination.

• 50% increase owed to schools in education fees for people of determination.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

