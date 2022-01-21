Training Pilvi Hämäläinen has always persevered, even though the doors of the Theater Academy never opened – One turning point took place at a high school porridge party

Pilvi Hämäläinen’s path to becoming an actor known throughout Finland has not been the most direct or easiest. Now he is grateful for it: otherwise his very own thing might never have been found.

“Minnuu exciting! ” Cloud to Hämäläinen admits as soon as he sits at a library cafe table.

This is reportedly the case every time he is interviewed by a magazine. TV interviews are easier. They are over in an instant, and they are not helped to worry afterwards.

In newspaper interviews, Hämäläinen feels that humorous throws may seem unnecessarily true on paper and he should have something “really weighed” to say. He suspects there isn’t.

When the 36-year-old Hämäläinen begins to repeat his career story, his gaze is mainly focused on the floor of the café. From time to time he sniffs at things like “why am I telling you so slowly!” and then apologizes.

Hämäläinen is worried that his “boring story” will be worn as a success story. It could just as well be the situation that he would never have achieved his dream of acting as an actor. He had time to pursue it for ten years without knowing if the dream would ever come true.

“I thought a lot of times that my story could end by clapping a dog in the street and I haven’t achieved anything I wanted. But at least I could have said I tried my best. ”

However, Hämäläinen hates the claim that everything can be achieved as long as you have enough faith and try.

“It’s not always possible! There are a lot of people who try and try but never get what they want. It’s unfair and awful to tell them ‘you just didn’t try enough’. ”

Hämäläinen is currently one of Finland’s leading actors. He’s a fun sketch set In the waterfall and played a significant role, among other things Emperor Aarniin the o-crime series, The time I got in the film as well as in numerous theater performances. Yet he does not want his entrepreneurship to be raised to an ideal.

“Sometimes the most important thing in life is to understand how to stop hitting your head on a wall.”

Art field has always been a viable option for Hämäläinen. But even though he enjoyed performing as a child, the actor didn’t feel like he was “in the right profession”.

Instead, the skilled draftsman thought for a long time that he was following in the footsteps of his visual mother – until he realized that there was nothing he could do about lonely drilling and rumoring scholarship applications.

In high school, Hämäläinen raised his average to over nine and chose subjects he thought would open the doors to good schools. So kind of like chemistry and physics.

The best thing about high school rides, however, is the moment at the porridge party. Hämäläinen and others the students had made a presentation at the party, and as they bowed at the end, the audience applauded and smiled. The feeling of success felt wonderful.

“I’ve always had a terrible need for my own gang to belong to, but I didn’t have one. At that moment, it felt like I was fit. It was a moment of joy and happiness. ”

High school at the end, Hämäläinen was still lost. He realized that things that seemed prestigious did not really interest him and eventually applied to study random fields. For example, Interior Design was reportedly selected for the list only on the basis of nice entrance exam tasks.

When the place of study was not detached, Hämäläinen followed the teasing feeling left by the porridge festival at the folk high school musical theater line. However, college life did not yet convince him that the field was right.

The year was largely spent in the karaoke of a nearby pub, but deep down, pressures from the future began to build up.

“I thought not hell, now I have to find what I want.”

Then Hämäläinen bought a video camera and started shooting everything of it. Enthusiastic about it, he invented the film industry, tried to study it at the Turku Academy of Arts and got into it.

At the Academy of Arts, her studies included art history, screenwriting and editing. Writing in particular began to fascinate Hämäläinen.

“I had never thought I was a writing person, but there I realized that I have my own way of doing things and I’m good at it.”

He also acted in the rehearsals of his fellow students and started in an amateur theater. At some point in his studies, the idea brightened: he would become an actor. And when Hämäläinen decides something, he does everything he can to achieve his goal.

Hämäläinen listed all the professional theaters in the country and started playing them through systematically, time and time again. In this way, he became an assistant at the Turku City Theater and got his first professional roles.

The roles were subjected to repeated struggles and belittling.

“A lot came to be like ‘whatever you call here, get to school.'”

Hämäläinen himself realized that education in the theater industry would be helpful. But when theater bosses talked about school, they specifically meant Theater Academy (Teak). In Hämäläinen’s opinion, it was worth doing more than just applying to one school once a year.

Of course, Hämäläinen would have liked Teak himself. It turned out to be the most direct way to be an actor. At no point, however, did he think it was the only or even superior route.

Actually, he wouldn’t care to talk about the whole of Teak, but says he applied there “unnecessarily many times” mainly because it “had to” do so.

“It’s dusty and even fun to think it’s wonderful that I haven’t attended one particular school. It doesn’t define me, it’s the two good schools I’ve attended. ”

After graduating from the Academy of Arts, Hämäläinen applied for and studied as a theatrical expression director. At the same time, he continued to play persistently after the roles and received everyone who got.

Student Theater in 2010. 24-year-old Hämäläinen felt welcome.

“I cried to my friend as to why I rattle like a clown and try when there is no guarantee that I will get what I want.”

The actor’s career didn’t seem to sparkle at all. The tenacious attempt had given birth to a small role there, another here, but no worse.

In the most difficult moments, Hämäläinen only says that he was lying at home crying.

“At some point, though, I got up and even tried to do something. When you do even one dish, it already feels like you can do something. ”

Hämäläinen knows that it is not always easy either. She says she goes on therapy twice a week, which makes it easier to cope.

In spite of everything, he simply could not give up. That’s what he’s always been, stubbornly determined.

“I probably have a problem with my brain,” he laughs mischievously, but then gets serious:

“Would I just have such a great need to be recognized and accepted. And click on the skeptics. That’s why you got a freshman theater director who said I wouldn’t become an actor if I didn’t go to a certain school! ”

Numerous After small roles, in 2012, Hämäläinen was given the title role at the Vartiovuori Summer Theater Pippi Longstocking in the presentation.

“It was the biggest turning point for me. I got good feedback and I felt completely in the right place. ”

The second turning point was when he was attached to the Kokkola City Theater in 2015. That’s when he finally felt like he was officially an actor.

A year later, Hämäläinen was asked to fall into the series, in which he had dreamed of participating since the beginning of 2010.

“How miserable it is for a young and smart person to see when others are fucking on TV and talking in a funny voice, and thinks that’s where I could be good!” Hämäläinen hecks.

He was good. He won the entire race with his character Always Inkeri Ankeinen, and there has been no shortage of work since.

Hämäläinen has achieved everything he once dreamed of. Someone might now point out that sounds like a great success story. The problem is he is still not happy.

“I imagined that sometimes when I’m an adult and I get to do the job I want, things settle down. But whenever I have a dream come true, have I not wanted anything more. ”

In Kokkola, Hämäläinen quickly started playing other people’s texts, so he wrote his own play in addition to the rehearsals. Farewell to Pamela Anderson.

When The fall brought Hämäläinen to the attention of the entire people, he was suddenly horrified by the sudden publicity.

“I thought I didn’t want that. This is really scary and I can’t control everything. ”

After the worst anxiety subsided, he was replaced by a cheater syndrome. Hämäläinen says that he was constantly afraid when everything would end. Then he was discouraged: Was this?

Only recently did Hämäläinen realize that he needed new dreams to replace him. These include at least writing and directing your own TV series and publishing your debut novel. The latter is already under construction.

Hämäläinen does not like to share advice with others, but he recommends two things. Therapy and the fact that you are boldly trying something in the field, even if your own thing is not clear. Then you can learn what at least you don’t want.

Besides, your own thing can be found in an unexpected place. So it was with Hämäläinen.

“It was very good for me not to visit Teak, but to study more extensively. If I had focused solely on acting, I might not have found writing. Even now, I write almost everything I do in my work. ”

Let’s go back to the Student Theater, 12 years later. Then, in the midst of despair, an important insight arose.

“I lived my dream already when I pursued it. I was in an amateur theater, acting all the time and working in front of what I wanted. Cliché travel is the thing. That’s why it would be so important to be able to enjoy it already. I myself may not always have been able to. ”