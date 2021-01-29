Training Peter Vesterbacka’s company plans to recruit students from Vietnam and Uzbekistan to shrinking Finnish high schools

Entrepreneur Peter Vesterbacka: “It’s funny that there are high schools in Finland that run at half capacity. Some of them are already in their spirit markets, but there are many young people in the world who want to learn. ”

Will save curious young people from Vietnam, Uzbekistan and other Asian countries, or even from Africa small high schools in sparsely populated areas in Finland, to which there are no more students on their own when the youth age groups shrink?

This is what an entrepreneur known for Angry Birds and the Tallinn Tunnel Project believes Peter Vesterbacka. He is a partner in Finest Future, which is now caring for young people from far and wide to Finnish high schools.

A pilot round on the recruitment of high school students is already underway, and in the school year 2021–2022, the desks of rural high schools would be consumed by at least a thousand newcomers.

Project has had time to arouse enthusiasm in the regions, but also doubts even about the “child trafficking”, as Finest Future is to charge municipalities a commission of one thousand euros. The fee would cover the training of newcomers and studies in the Finnish language already in the countries of origin.

“We are not doing business through high schools, but we want to promote the attractiveness of municipalities in the global world. After all, it’s funny that there are high schools in Finland that run at half capacity. Some of them are already in their spirit markets, but there are many young people in the world who want to learn. In addition, Finland still has a good reputation as a country of education, ”Vesterbacka explains.

Vesterbacka has already tried to accelerate the attraction of foreign university students to Finland.

Foreign The Finnish Local High School Association, whose 175 members represent about half of Finnish high schools, is also interested in recruiting high school students. There are about 10,000 high school students in the country.

You can become a member of the association when you have less than 150 students, but the smallest high schools endure with the help of twenty students.

And the future does not promise good. In addition to uneven demographic development, small upper secondary schools are concerned about raising the compulsory school age and the related secondary education, ie vocational school and upper secondary school. free of charge.

The general second-rate free of charge deprives small high schools of the former competitive advantage of, for example, the provision of a free computer and other quilts.

Graduates of primary school still have a free right to apply. That means he can apply to any high school or vocational school.

From now on, school trips of more than seven kilometers will be reimbursed at least a reasonable distance away, which may increase the attractiveness of cities.

Local High School Association chairman Jukka O. Mattila welcomes Asian and other students if they are able to study Finnish at a sufficient level in their country of origin.

“If they first learn a foreign language, they are guaranteed to be motivated to study the high school subjects themselves,” says Mattila.

“At the same time, small high schools would be preserved and the countryside would be enlivened. More than 30 small high schools also have adequate and affordable accommodation nearby. And probably many foreign students would be willing to continue their studies at the university and find employment in Finland, ”Mattila estimates.

In higher education institutions, degree students from outside the EU and EEA countries have to pay tuition fees, but in upper secondary schools their studies would be paid for from tax funds, ie through state contributions and the municipality’s own financial contribution.

“After all, foreign students would not displace any Finnish students,” Mattila points out about the fact that starting places in many in rural high schools there are more than newcomers.

Vesterbackan a dozen municipalities are interested in the project. One of them is the municipality of Rantasalmi.

This week, the municipal service board has already conditionally approved the plan, as long as it is confirmed that the students are eligible for state contributions, says the rector of Rantasalmi High School Katja Koivunoro.

“After all, we are a small high school in a small municipality, and we take in all willing students, some of whom we even make students,” Koivunoro sums up the high school’s starting situation.

There are now 63 students in the high school, so further confirmation would be welcome, and the Finnish skills of those who come will not be afraid.

“We have a musical theater line, which improves the language skills of acting and singing,” Koivunoro believes.

According to Koivunoro, the preservation of one’s own high school in the municipality would also be vital with a primary school operating in the same context: “In many subjects, teachers are common.”

In Mänttä-Vilppula as well the idea is considered good. There are now 115 students at Mänttä High School. A dozen foreigners would be ready to take on the rest of the group.

“We would set off very carefully,” says Mänttä-Vilppula, Director of Education Petra Tolonen.

According to Tolonen, a new point of view is needed, and traditional solutions do not help when the age groups are shrinking and there are far too many starting places. “First, we need to make sure there are no risks associated with the project. The financial patterns must also be clarified in advance, ”says Tolonen.

Councilor Piritta Sirviö says the Ministry of Education and Culture that the legislation itself does not prevent foreigners from being admitted as students.

Key issues relate to the language of instruction and student selection. The language of instruction is Finnish or Swedish, which newcomers must also know.

The selection of students, on the other hand, is decided by the school and is based on the free right of application.

“The high school law does not know how to outsource student selection,” Sirviö points out. “We are now looking at the details of who makes the decisions about student selection, and whether the admission and selection of students is legal, which would also ensure state contribution funding,” says Sirviö.

In order to achieve financial profit, state- and municipal-funded training must not be organized in order to achieve financial profit. The average unit price of a high school per student is about 6,600 euros, most of which is paid by municipalities.

Finland High schools with foreign students have so far been mainly near the eastern border.

The pioneer is Salla High School, which has been teaching Russian youth since 2006.

Now, half of the high school’s 60 students are Russian. In the early years, the students came from the surrounding area, but now about 50 young people from St. Petersburg and Murmansk apply every year in Salla, the principal Marja Myllykangas says.

According to Myllykangas, about 80 percent of students stay in Finland after high school: “Russians are very goal-oriented and many are mathematically talented. They go to postgraduate studies at polytechnics and universities, which are not quite easy to get to. ”

Finest Future’s high school project has previously been reported at least Yle.