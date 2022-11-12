Financial Times: the term of training of fighters in the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the UK caused problems

During the training of fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the UK, a number of problems arose. About it informs newspaper Financial Times.

Around 3,000 UAF recruits will complete their training in the UK by December 25th. Another 7,000 have already completed it since they started back in June. They took a five-week course, during which they received a minimum set of combat skills: handling weapons, basic combat tactics like flanking maneuvers or cybersecurity. However, as the organizers of the training note, the five allotted weeks are not enough for full-fledged training, because in the British army 14 weeks are allotted for the basic course.

Also, the difficulty was caused by the fact that Ukrainians are trained as independent employees, and not by formed units. The author of the article noted another detail that hinders the rallying of recruits of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Many Ukrainians are not taken to the same units,” the article says.

The reason for this lies in the fact that fighters from Ukraine come from different parts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The European Union will soon begin training more than 10,000 military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is specified that the EU will train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers as part of the EUMAM Ukraine mission. They will also be given the necessary ammunition, for which 16 million euros have been allocated.