Training OAJ criticizes the National Board of Education’s instructions for special support for students, the organization prepares a complaint to the Parliamentary Ombudsman

According to the trade union for education, the right of most children to special education is not always realized in all municipalities.

Education the trade union OAJ criticized the guidelines of the National Board of Education for arranging special support. The OAJ considers the instructions to be incomplete and is preparing a complaint to the Parliamentary Ombudsman.

The director of education told about it Heljä Misukka At an OAJ learning support webinar on Wednesday.

The complaint concerns the right of special support pupils to special education and who is eligible to provide this education. In OAJ’s view, this right is not exercised in all municipalities.

OAJ: n according to the special support, the pupil should receive special education, which only a special teacher would be eligible to provide.

According to Misuka, however, the National Board of Education instructs the organizers of teaching differently. As a result, many students who have a legal right to special education are left without it.

“When the necessary support for learning is not obtained, not only an individual child but the entire school community suffers,” Misukka said.

Learning the aid legislation has been in force for ten years. Learning support is divided by law into three levels: general, enhanced and specific support.

General support belongs to all students and includes, among other things, supportive education. Enhanced support can be, for example, additional help with reading.

About one in five students gets some support for their learning. About 8% of pupils are covered by special support due to, for example, physical or mental limitations.

According to Misuka, the goals of the law were good, but there were problems with its implementation from the beginning. According to him, the model of three-tier support is not clear.

“Every third principal finds it unclear the difference between what is enhanced and what is specific support. The situation has been aggravated by conflicting guidelines. ”

OAJ: n Head of Education Policy Jaakko Salo emphasizes that special needs education is a different matter from part-time special needs education, which can be provided as a temporary form of support for all pupils, at all levels of support.

“Unfortunately, however, there is a growing practice where special support students are not given special education at all, but only, for example, part-time special education,” says Salo.