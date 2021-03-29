Training Municipal employers are demanding an extensive program from the government to secure welfare personnel

“It is difficult to estimate the exact amount, but we are talking about a program of tens of millions of euros,” says Markku Jalonen, the director of the municipal labor market.

Government in mid-April, in addition to employment targets, there are also growing demands to respond to worsening labor shortages, especially in the care sectors.

Municipal employers KT expects the government to decide that it will launch a large-scale national action program to safeguard the labor needs of the welfare sectors, which would also be provided with sufficient funding..

“Investments in increasing education and labor migration for the military and education sectors pay for themselves in terms of the well-being of citizens and a higher employment rate,” KT estimates.

Jalonen hopes that the government will continue to increase starting places in, for example, polytechnics and universities, as it did in the summer due to the coronavirus.

Municipal employers the statement lists a number of measures other than adding training places to sectors suffering from skills shortages, as previously called for by the public sector pension insurer Keva.

Keva has also demanded urgent action from the country’s government, to alleviate the worsening shortage of skilled workers in municipalities. There would already be a need for thousands more nurses, doctors, teachers and social workers.

According to the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, 24,000 jobs were not created in the social and health care sector in 2019 due to a shortage of experts.

The Department of Health and Welfare estimates that about 200,000 new employees will be needed by 2035 due to the increase in the need for retirement and care.

Decisions in accordance with the government program on care sizing, home care law reform, care guarantee and other new personal sizing will further increase the need for labor.

“Government Program It is not possible to implement the legislative reforms in accordance with the law without additional staff, ”says Jalonen.

According to the RK, simply increasing the number of training places and in-service training is not enough, but also the eligibility conditions and staff dimensions should be reassessed and made more flexible.

“It is miserable that, for example, the qualification requirements for early childhood education staff have been tightened, as a result of which there are not enough teachers,” says Jalonen.

The language and in-service training required to complete degrees obtained abroad, as well as the licensing system for obtaining professional qualifications, should also be streamlined.

In February KT together other labor market organizations called on the government to provide immigrants in employment with time- and place-independent language and in-service training, as well as clear skills recognition and recognition services.

For the care assistant-to-nurse apprenticeship training, KT created a new wage subsidy-type training support for employers.

“The wage subsidy would encourage employers to train nursing assistants who have graduated from local care,” says Jalonen.

Retire those who have already moved would be attracted back to the labor market so that retired work would not increase the taxation of the pension already earned, but pension income and earned income would be taxed separately.

The measures also include a program of measures to maintain well-being at work in cooperation with the social partners, and the promotion of digitalisation and the introduction of technology with targeted funding for social and health services.

As a nationwide employer organization, KT represents municipalities and associations of municipalities with about 420,000 employees.