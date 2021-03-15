Training More and more students are graduating from college in the target time, the differences between women and men are large

Graduation within the target period is more common in high schools than in vocational education.

Still more students graduate from college in the target time. In 2019, the share of graduates from both universities and polytechnics on time continued to grow, according to Statistics Finland’s recent statistics.

67 per cent of university students completed a master’s or bachelor’s degree in the target time, ie a maximum of five and a half years. 57 per cent of those who started their studies completed a polytechnic degree in the target time, ie four and a half years.

The differences between women’s and men’s graduation times are large, points out Statistics Finland’s chief actuary Mika Witting. The difference is particularly marked in polytechnics.

“It shows that men and women are training in different fields. There are more men in ICT and technology, and more women in health and well-being, ”says Witting.

In the female-dominated fields, for example, a degree is required for the professional qualifications of a nurse, midwife and physiotherapist. Witting believes that this will increase the motivation of students in these fields to complete the degree.

“Technology and ICT, on the other hand, are areas where a degree is less important for employment. Especially in the ICT sector, you can find employment without a degree if you show your skills in some other way. ”

Colleges Attempts have been made for years to speed up student graduation with various sticks and carrots.

New students will have access to fewer student support months than before. On the other hand, a graduate within the target time set by Kela will be partially forgiven of his or her student loan.

Some higher education institutions have limited the size of degrees or, for example, access to student exchanges based on whether the exchange period would exceed the maximum scope of the degree.

According to Witting, it is not possible to determine from the completion statistics whether the above-mentioned actions will start to affect the completion times.

“But something has happened there. There could also be the idea that the labor market is doing well. Graduates are well placed in working life after their education. ”

The statistics cover the year 2019 and do not interpret the possible effects of the coronavirus epidemic that started a year ago on graduation or employment.

According to preliminary statistics from the National Board of Education, a record number of students graduated from higher education institutions last year. Admittedly, the change may be due to changed rules in higher education and not so much to a global pandemic.

Read more: Last year, a record number of students graduated from colleges, but the reason is not the corona epidemic

Political there is still a long way to go to achieve the goals.

The goal of the Ministry of Education and Culture is that by 2030, at least half of those aged 25–34 will have at least a bachelor’s degree. In 2019, the share was 42 percent and the share has not grown as expected.

“The goal is pretty tricky in terms of graduation rates,” Witting says.

Number of university starting places was added last year one-off additional budget with stimulus funding. Also this year and next, the number of university places is to be increased so that the total number of places will be about 10,000.

Based on the statistics, raising the target would be facilitated if more and more people who had already received a place of study graduated.

“In polytechnics, almost two starting places are needed to get one man with a polytechnic degree,” Witting describes.

Differences target time between high school and vocational graduates are high. About 80 percent of high school students graduate within the target time, or a maximum of 3.5 years.

The share of graduates in basic vocational education in the target time is 63 per cent. The share has fallen in recent years.

Witting has also statistics on the heritability of education. He wonders whether the differences could be due to the different family backgrounds of high school students and those studying the profession.

“It is known that the level of education is inherited and parents pass on human capital to children. The majority of those who have started upper secondary education have highly educated parents than in vocational education. A certain kind of positive education can play a role in the background. ”

This in compulsory school age is extended to 18 years. The change may reduce the number of people dropping out of secondary education, says the City of Helsinki’s Director of Upper Secondary and Vocational Education and Liberal Education Arja Kukkonen To HS in January.

Last year, for example, 17 per cent of Helsinki residents aged 20–29 had no secondary education.

With the change, learning materials will become free for young high school students. Student organizations have praised the change for equality.