Training Minister of Education Jussi Saramo: We are applying for a significant amount of corona support for schools from the supplementary budget

Some municipalities may also have to repay the education corona subsidies already paid to them last year.

Minister of Education Jussi Saramon (left) says the Ministry of Education and Culture (OKM) is aiming for a “very significant amount” for education from the second supplementary budget of the year.

The government will discuss the matter next week. It was tentatively agreed in the framework dispute.

According to Saramo, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the bumps caused by distance learning, there is still a “huge need” for support and small group teaching, for example.

Saramo does not disclose the exact amount of the support package, but has previously said that another 100 million euros a year would be needed for school corona subsidies.

“Such a large amount can hardly be reached, and after all, the corona subsidy was distributed to vocational schools in the amount of EUR 17.5 million,” Saramo recalls.

“Cutting or turning hair is not entirely learned remotely. Additional funding enables, for example, additional teaching to acquire unskilled skills, ”Saramo explained. This funding is still based on the state’s first supplementary budget for 2021.

Next week’s interest rate package is intended to ensure the continuity of funding.

According to Saramo, it is important that municipalities and schools can continue to support teaching seamlessly towards the end of the year.

“It would be foolish if schools had to lay off professionals who had been hired with previous corona subsidies,” Saramo says. According to Saramo, the support package to be decided next week is intended for primary schools and high schools, for example.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) starred on Thursday Yle in the presidency examthat corona subsidies should be used for the purpose for which they are intended.

Of the Korona grants to municipalities, only school subsidies have been earmarked, which last year allocated EUR 84 million for early childhood education and pre-primary and basic education.

The largest individual sums were a few million euros, and they also went to the largest cities. For example, Helsinki received more than seven million euros.

“It is right that the money earmarked for education should be recovered from the municipalities if even the teachers have been laid off,” Marin said.

Minister of Education Saramo agrees.

“Of course, subsidies will be recovered if their conditions are violated. The money should be used for what it is intended for, such as staffing. Subsidies can also be returned voluntarily, and some municipalities have already asked about it, as Kouvola says, ”says Saramo.

However, the main rule is that the municipalities that have received a special subsidy for an interest rate subsidy of EUR 84 million will prepare a report on its use for the Ministry of Education and Science by the end of March next year, Mika Puukko from the Ministry of Education and Culture.

On the basis of the report, the Ministry estimates the amount of aid to be reimbursed.

The support can be used until the end of this year, although initially it was to be valid only until the end of the school year, ie until the summer.

Education the trade union OAJ has put forward the terms of the corona subsidy, which specifically mentions layoffs.

“If the municipality lays off early childhood education and / or teaching staff, the funding must be returned to the Ministry of Education and Culture to the extent that the effects of the lay-off affect the activities applied for as a special state grant,” the application criteria say.

“Nearly 20 municipalities that received the Korona grant laid off teachers and other staff last year,” says Development Manager Niku Tuomisto From OAJ.

According to the list compiled by the OAJ, in addition to Kouvola, this group includes, for example, Iisalmi, Karstula, Loviisa, Mynämäki, Seinäjoki, Sievi and Ylivieska. In Kouvola, the amount was the largest, over one million euros.

According to the court, some municipalities have also gimmicked by scheduling layoffs before the start of the school year.

There have been a few layoff intentions for this year as well, but according to OAJ, with the exception of one, Laihia, the others have been canceled.

For example, the OAJ held strict negotiations with the city of Pyhäjärvi, as a result of which the city withdrew from its staff’s intention to lay off employees at the beginning of May.

Association of Finnish Municipalities has, in turn, criticized the terms of school corona subsidies from the outset.

“It is a special way to intervene in the activities of the municipality. Support is sought if the municipality’s financial situation is weak and layoffs are an extreme measure. On the other hand, the condition of not being laid off is a risk, and support may not be applied for because of it, ”reflects the director of the Welfare and Education Unit. Terhi Päivärinta The Association of Finnish Municipalities.

Päivärinta also points out that the condition of redundancy is open to interpretation and does not mean that the full amount must be reimbursed if staff are laid off.

According to the day service, additional teachers have been hired and small group and simultaneous teaching has been provided with the help of corona support.

“Situations and needs vary, but most often it is about learning gaps that arise during distance learning,” says Päivärinta.