Nuremberg. Internships: none. Contacts with companies: at most online. Training fairs: canceled. The corona-related restrictions demand a lot from applicants – and this is especially true for school leavers.

The process of bringing young people and companies together only worked to a very limited extent in the past year, explains Bernd Fitzenberger, director of the Institute for Employment Research (IAB) in Nuremberg. “It is very regrettable that young people had few opportunities in 2020 to orient themselves professionally in companies.

“The pandemic has therefore left considerable skid marks on the training market.”

This is already shown by the number of newly concluded training contracts. Between 2010 and 2019 there was only a mild downward trend, followed by a massive slump in 2020: with almost 470,000 contracts, 57,000 fewer were signed than in 2019, a decrease of 11 percent.

The demand for apprenticeships fell faster than the supply Sectors that had to struggle with the consequences of the pandemic were particularly affected. The number of newly concluded training contracts for tourism clerks fell by almost 60 percent, and those for hotel specialists by almost 30 percent. The apprenticeships in industry and trade saw a decline of almost 14 percent. What Fitzenberger emphasized in an interview with aktiv: Yes, companies have reduced their number of apprenticeships – “This is especially true for industries that have been hard hit by the crisis and also for smaller businesses in the craft sector”. But: The number of applicants for apprenticeships fell even more than the offer.