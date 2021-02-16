Nuremberg. Internships: none. Contacts with companies: at most online. Training fairs: canceled. The corona-related restrictions demand a lot from applicants – and this is especially true for school leavers.
The process of bringing young people and companies together only worked to a very limited extent in the past year, explains Bernd Fitzenberger, director of the Institute for Employment Research (IAB) in Nuremberg. “It is very regrettable that young people had few opportunities in 2020 to orient themselves professionally in companies.
“The pandemic has therefore left considerable skid marks on the training market.”
This is already shown by the number of newly concluded training contracts. Between 2010 and 2019 there was only a mild downward trend, followed by a massive slump in 2020: with almost 470,000 contracts, 57,000 fewer were signed than in 2019, a decrease of 11 percent.
The demand for apprenticeships fell faster than the supply
Sectors that had to struggle with the consequences of the pandemic were particularly affected. The number of newly concluded training contracts for tourism clerks fell by almost 60 percent, and those for hotel specialists by almost 30 percent. The apprenticeships in industry and trade saw a decline of almost 14 percent.
What Fitzenberger emphasized in an interview with aktiv: Yes, companies have reduced their number of apprenticeships – “This is especially true for industries that have been hard hit by the crisis and also for smaller businesses in the craft sector”. But: The number of applicants for apprenticeships fell even more than the offer.
“In autumn, almost 60,000 apprenticeship positions were still vacant nationwide,” says the IAB director. “In addition to the crisis, this is due to demographic change and the dwindling interest in dual training.” There are fewer school leavers – and more of them bring their Abitur with them and are often more interested in studying. After all, forecasts indicate that the number of school leavers will not continue to fall in the next few years and will commute around 800,000 per year.
But what about those who did not make the transition to professional life in 2020? “Many of these young people are still going to school for the time being,” says Fitzenberger. You will soon meet the next class – and many career orientation measures are still on hold: “There is a risk that the training market will be further thrown back.”