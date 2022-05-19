Training Mariina Tikka, 24, enjoyed her full lifestyle as a flight attendant, but then came a sudden halt – her new career took place in a “completely unknown field”

Linda Talve, who is studying for a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, graduated with a Master of Philosophy more than ten years ago. Only now has he realized that he was already interested in the field of technology. Mariina Tikka, who worked as a flight attendant, also made a complete turnaround in her career.

Yet in high school in Espoo Mariina Tikka24, could not have imagined studying technology.

“Technology as the name of the industry was really confusing to me because I didn’t know what the industry would actually include. I was always interested in science, but studying technology didn’t come to mind first. Now I understand that I didn’t even know what studying technology really was before. ”

Two years ago, before the corona pandemic began, Tikka worked as a flight attendant. He is now studying chemical engineering at Aalto University for the second year.

More and more women are interested in studying technology. There were a record number of women applying for the university in this spring’s university searches. It has also been noticed at Aalto University.

Last spring, the proportion of women applicants for the chemical engineering line was about 39 percent. In 2021, up to about half of the graduates of the same line of technology were women.

Dart says she considered her job as a flight attendant. He enjoyed traveling and found his work fun. Although the entertainment planned for the intervening years was supposed to be just a stopover, Tikka enjoyed her work and the opportunities it offered.

“After high school, I still didn’t know what I would like to study, so the gap year was a natural continuum for myself. I’ve always loved traveling, so working as a flight attendant felt like a good option, ”she says.

Because of the coronary pandemic Tika’s work was reduced and he was laid off. Darts began to redesign its future.

“I had always known I wanted a college degree. However, I only started to look for and research different areas that would seem interesting, after the corona struck, ”he says.

Chemical engineering was a completely unknown field to Tika, although he has always been interested in the natural sciences.

“I only became interested in chemical engineering when I accidentally found it while browsing through my fields of study. It seemed that in high school, the options had always been just business, legal or medical. ”

Mariina Tikka learned the field of technology properly only after starting her studies.

Tikkak also thought he was seeking medical care, even though his passion for the field had never arisen. However, it seemed to be the closest of the areas of interest presented in high school.

The two of you After a year of study, Tikka strongly believes that she is studying the right field. Her major is Bioproducts and biotechnology in the transition to a master’s degree. Tika’s third year of engineering studies will begin in the fall.

“It took years for me to realize applying to the technology industry. However, I am now sure that this is my own thing, “says Tikka.

Southeastern-Student in computer science at the University of Applied Sciences in Finland, Xamk Linda Talve, 42, had 14 years of employment before deciding to study a new field. Winter has a master’s degree in philosophy. The main subject has been geography.

“As a high school student, I started to get a little interested in geography. I immediately wanted to go to study and then ended up going from high school to college. After that, I think that I wasn’t even offered many alternatives in the field of technology then, ”says Talve.

Winter says that it was only at a later age that he had already taken an interest in the field of technology during his previous studies.

“I remember coding my own website already while studying geography. It has been instructive to note that there was already interest and expertise in such a field back then, but I just couldn’t harness it in the technical field, ”says Talve. “I probably couldn’t even think I could code my work.”

According to Linda Talvi, male domination in the field of technology has been reflected in working life. In her studies, however, she says she has come across more and more female students.

Southeastern-Finnish University of Applied Sciences the number of female applicants for computer science tradenomi studies has grown exponentially in recent years. The share of women among the primary applicants for a bachelor’s degree in 2015 was still ten per cent, but this spring already almost half.

Talve says that she is already seeking support for her previous work experience and career through her studies. Talve has worked on online communications and projects for more than ten years. His goal is to move to work more on the technical side of the job.

“I got a good undergraduate degree from my previous studies, but I noticed my own interests better in the world of work.”

According to the winter, male domination in the field of technology can be seen in working life. However, she believes that the situation will level off in the future, as Talve has noticed an increase in the number of female students in her studies.

“In my IT projects in working life, I have noticed that the industry is male-dominated. However, I feel that the trend is getting better, as the number of women in studies and the field has increased. ”