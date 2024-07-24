Relative of Moscow car bomb suspect says he studied at HSE

Evgeny Serebryakov, the suspect in the Moscow car bombing, studied at the Higher School of Economics, a relative of the man told RIA News.

He reported that Serebryakov graduated from school in 2012 in Uryupinsk, after which he entered a university on a budget.

Neighbors of the suspect previously said he lived in a rented apartment 25 kilometers from the blast site. They described him as an intelligent and quiet person, but some admitted that he seemed strange to them.

On July 24, a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV belonging to an officer of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces exploded in the north of Moscow. The perpetrator of the explosion installed an explosive device under the bottom of the car, after which he remotely detonated the vehicle. It is approvedthat he acted in accordance with the instructions of the Ukrainian special services.