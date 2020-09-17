Training Li Andersson: Continuous learning needs its own unit to serve working adults

According to Education Minister Li Andersson, the new “coordination structure” would bring the services of those in need of education to one place. At the same time, it brings permanence to the system of continuous learning.

Minister of Education Li Andersson (left) strongly advocates the creation of a separate unit for the reform of lifelong learning. It is intended to intensify co-operation between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Labor and to ensure that the reform continues in the next parliamentary term.

“Continuous learning encounters the problem that current service systems are for either students or job seekers. Without training services and information on the possibilities of updating skills, working adults are easily left behind, ”says Andersson.

According to Andersson, a new “coordination structure” is needed to bring the services of those in need of training to one place. At the same time, it brings permanence to a system of continuous learning in which the social partners are also wanted, Andersson says. According to the Minister, a similar model can be found in Norway, for example.

HS said on Monday the intention to establish a new agency or separate unit for lifelong learning in connection with the National Board of Education. The “Continuing Learning Service Organization” was presented in a summer report by the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Ministry of Employment and the Economy. Many education experts have questioned the need for the new unit and estimated that it will further fragment services.

On Wednesday finished government budget controversy outlined that the new unit would be called the Lifelong Learning and Employment Service Center. According to Andersson, the new unit is scheduled to be created next year and would be allocated around € 1 million in nest eggs for operating costs, and will be funded within the current budgetary framework.

It was decided in Riihi that EUR 40 million will be invested in continuous learning next year. Funding will be targeted in particular at improving the skills of the working-age population and those with low basic skills, and at facilitating the employment of older people.

The financing is to be decided in more detail in the supplementary draft budget in November 2020. These are so-called future investments that are fixed-term.

According to Andersson, the digital services required for lifelong learning will also be funded through the EU’s Recovery Facility.

The recovery package is also intended to provide funding for research and development.

In training appropriations the government had previously agreed on an extension of compulsory education and a free secondary school, the implementation of which will start next year with a value of 22 million euros. By 2024, the level will rise to 129 million euros.

EUR 150 million of fixed-term future investments are promised for the remuneration of vocational education teachers and instructors in the coming years.

As part of the employment measures, EUR 70 million will also be allocated to reducing early childhood education fees. The employment impact is estimated at 2,500 to 3,700 people. According to Andersson, the government will later decide how the rebates will be implemented.

Various options have been calculated in the Ministry of Finance. Extending the zero fee category for early childhood education by raising the income thresholds for payments by 35% would reduce early childhood education fee income by about EUR 70 million per year. In a family with two children, that would mean an increase in the income limit from € 2,136 to € 2,884 per month.