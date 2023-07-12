The New England Revolution footballers from Major League Soccer are also at home at the training ground in Foxborough, Massachusetts. In the USA, the team of national coach Hansi Flick will play a total of two games.
The German national team and the New England Patriots from the National Football League (NFL) will support each other in the sporting field before their upcoming games in the USA in October and in Germany in November, according to a DFB announcement on Wednesday. The Patriots are preparing in November at the DFB campus for the NFL league game against the Indianapolis Colts on November 12 in Frankfurt/Main.
Holger Blask, Managing Director of DFB GmbH & Co. KG, said that in the past few years there had already been exchanges with clubs from the NFL in order to learn from each other. “Now we are very proud to be working with one of the most successful NFL teams ever. The New England Patriots have helped shape the sport over the past two decades and made a crucial contribution to the popularity of American football, even beyond the United States.”
#Training #USA #Cooperation #DFB #England #Patriots
