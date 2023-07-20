Falsification. Fraud. Questionable scientific practices. Plagiarism accusations. Conflicts of interest. How many of these cases of bad scientific practices are the result of ignorance of ethical codes and good practices? We don’t know. How many result from a scientific culture where complex ethical issues are rarely discussed? We don’t know either. There are hardly any studies on training in scientific integrity in Spain. We know, of course, that there is no regulation on this teaching in our universities and research centers, despite the fact that the European Code of Conduct for Research Integrity recommend that such training be offered to members of the scientific community at all levels. Some universities and research centers they do have codes of good scientific practice and research ethics. But this training, if it exists, is usually voluntary and the institutions do not seem to have a way of determining who has or has not been trained in these subjects.

Of course, teaching in research ethics is not enough to prevent misconduct in science. Many other individual and institutional aspects are also relevant. But it is part of the ingredients that promote a responsible science culture, consistent with what democratic societies demand of their scientific institutions. Despite everything, and unlike other countries such as the US, Spain does not require by law that those who dedicate themselves to science take training courses in research ethics and good scientific practices. There is no regulation on the content of such courses or the minimum hours that must be completed, nor is there an obligation for the institutions to verify that such training has been passed in order to work in the scientific field. And of course, there are no continuing education requirements.

The lack of training requirements on good scientific practice is a serious deficiency. But even more surprising is that those who do research with human beings are not required to know the ethics of research with people either. Our legislation indicates that clinical trials should be conducted in accordance with ethical principles established in the Helsinki Declaration and the Oviedo Conventionas well as with the basic principles included in the Spanish laws that regulate the patients’ rights to information and the rights of people with disabilities. However, we have no way of knowing if Spanish researchers are aware of all these principles. yes it exists regulation on the existence and accreditation of the Research Ethics Committees with medicines, in charge of evaluating the methodological, ethical, and legal aspects of the studies carried out in this field. But these Committees do not have the authority to demand that researchers be trained in ethics, nor to control whether they are trained in these areas, much less to establish the contents of these courses. Worse still, they do not even have the authority to audit the studies they evaluate and verify that they are being done in accordance with the established regulations.

The same problems arise with the study of biological samples of human origin for biomedical research purposes. We have one legislation on the conditions under which biological samples must be stored and preserved, how and when to obtain consent from sample donors, as well as the application of various relevant laws. But there is no requirement for any training on ethics and legislation in this area. Are we to assume that researchers have to acquire it at their own risk? This is not the case in other countries, and it would be enough to adapt to the Spanish context what is already applied successfully abroad.

Paradoxically, in Spain we do have regulated training modules in the field of animal research. Those who work with animals for experimental purposes are bound by law not only to have a relevant academic title, but also to pass courses that allow them, among other knowledge, to identify, understand, and adequately respond to ethical issues related to animal welfare, as well as to know the relevant legislation. The minimum duration of such courses, their content, and who and how they should be taught are clearly specified in the legislation. It makes perfect sense that this training exists, both to ensure animal welfare and to guarantee the integrity of the research. But we can’t possibly believe that scientific integrity and the rights and well-being of human beings are any less important, right? Is it not then the moment to regulate a training in research ethics for those who dedicate themselves to science?

Immaculate by Melo Martin is a professor of Medical Ethics. Weill Cornell Medicine—Cornell University. Visiting Professor, CNIO Biobank

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.