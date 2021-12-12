Training In high schools, the whole school community is doing poorly, especially girls feel inadequate – the pandemic increased nausea but does not alone explain it

There are worrying traits in the well-being of teachers, principals, parents and young people that are not explained by a mere pandemic.

Fatigue is now visible within the Finnish school system in all groups: principals, teachers, young people, their parents. The pandemic explains some of the nausea, but beneath the surface bubble in the development of society that has been around for years.

HS wrote on Thursday about the workload experienced in high schools and vocational schools. From both school communities, several of the teachers who responded said they were fatigue at the extremes.

Academy professor who has been studying workload in Finnish primary schools, upper secondary schools and universities for a long time Katariina Salmela-Aro is not surprised.

“The pandemic has caused a clear spike in nausea, but that’s not the only explanatory factor.”

For example, Salmela-Aro has studied the coping of teachers together with the OAJ on several occasions. In a survey last fall, 61 percent of respondents said they felt inadequate. There were about 3,000 respondents from all over Finland from primary schools, upper secondary schools and universities.

In the second in a recent survey, 77 percent of principals said they were worried or very concerned about the survival of their school community.

“In the case of high schools, the answers of both teachers and principals are also affected by ongoing reforms,” Salmela-Aro thinks.

He adds that there are still no decent research results on the reforms that are currently taking effect in high schools at the same time, such as the reform of university application, the extension of compulsory education and the new curriculum. It may be challenging to study their effects in isolation, but that is what he should do now.

Salmela-Aro estimates that there are many good things in the reforms, but also casting defects. There will be pressure when there is no right force again for a new reform.

Forces indeed, there are no young people attending high school, especially girls. The school health survey shows that girls who have been in high school have not been as ill in a couple of decades as they are now. It is also a matter of a strong sense of inadequacy and inequality for them.

Salmela-Aro thinks this is explained, at least in part, by the emphasis on mathematics grades in college choices. Young people may demand a lot from themselves, but society demands even more of them.

“The pandemic has also increased inequality. Others may feel really bad. Others seem to thrive when difficulties come. It could unite us, but it just seems to separate us, ”says Salmela-Aro.

When a pandemic begins to fade one day, some of its effects on the well-being of young people may disappear. On the other hand, it can create a long shadow over the lives of those age groups whose key life experiences it has affected.

What so what could be done to alleviate the situation?

“It’s good, at least, that the plight of young people is now understood. And once it is understood, more resources are needed to help it, ”says Salmela-Aro.

In addition, more research information is needed. The universities of Helsinki, Turku and Jyväskylä, for example, are initially embarking on an extensive research project to bring together the pandemic-induced shortfall in well-being and learning in the entire school ecosystem and to consider ways of coping with future crises.