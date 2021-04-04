Training Helsinki friends went to Lapland as exchange students – And yes it was worth it: there are contact lessons, northern lights and kick sleds

The Corona Year took Helsinki friends Elle Oksanen and Vilja Varis to a high school a thousand kilometers away on the other side of Finland.

“Little tense feelings, but we are looking forward to getting to Utsjoki! ”, Vilja Varis communicates from Helsinki Central Station on 8 February.

As I packed the car, I was struck by despair: how to bring two big suitcases and many smaller ones, as well as skis and skates for two? The car is eventually crammed without one seat in the back seat when driven along a ramp aboard a car train.