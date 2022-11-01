Sandra Moreno is 23 years old and has finished Philosophy. But she keeps studying. “I realized that I like data, cybersecurity, and that the labor market demands to know programming,” she says. And she got to work. She has been at Fundación Telefónica’s Campus 42 in Madrid for just over a year. An atypical center to learn to program, as well as to specialize in big datacybersecurity, blockchain, artificial intelligence (the most demanded courses), but also in video games, robotics and even quantum computing very soon. And it is unusual because it is free. Also because the student does not learn from the teachers but from their own classmates who correct the exams and they do not do it with regulated syllabi either, but based on gamified modules, development of projects and at their own pace. Just what the 47-year-old consultant Luis Montes appreciates the most, who simultaneously studies with his work. The campus is available to students 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, also equipped with rows and rows of computers (up to 300) with meeting, gaming, relaxation spaces… in 5,000 square meters distributed over two floors in Ciudad Telefónica.

Like half of the nearly 2,000 students at the four Fundación Telefónica campuses in Spain (in Barcelona, ​​Bizkaia, and Málaga, in addition to Madrid, and also in Brazil), Sandra had no idea of ​​programming when she launched into swimming pool. Never better said because that is the name of the selection process with which students demonstrate their ability to face a career that does not entail a degree and that lasts three and a half years. After passing a test on-line of 10 minutes and another test of logical and mathematical thinking of two hours, in the pool they have to face the unknown (the fundamentals of programming) and their own fears for 26 days to start programming. “You think you’re not worth it, but then you unlock yourself,” admits Juan Osuna, a 36-year-old system administrator. “A natural selection occurs because there are students who do not tolerate frustration,” explains Luis Miguel Olivas, Director of Employability and Educational Innovation at Fundación Telefónica. In fact, 40% of those enrolled in them do not jump to the next level: the so-called courses.

Juan Osuna, sitting next to Sandra Moreno and Luis Montes, students from Campus 42.

The students of the first promotion, which started in 2019, but which the pandemic stopped, have not yet finished. Fernando Ballesteros, 52, belongs to her. He had his own renovation company that had to close and was unemployed when he entered 42. “I really liked programming and it is an area where there is a lot of job offer,” he says. He points out that recycling at his age is not easy, but he is already seeing the results: he is no longer transparent to the labor market as he was when he arrived at the center. He has already received several job offers, he says. The colleague across from him, Tomás Martínez, 45, has just been hired as a programmer by Telefónica after almost two years on campus and plans to continue the courses simultaneously with his work.

Campus 42 guarantees employment, says Olivas, its students find work even before finishing their studies. Last year, 300 companies came to recruit staff here because “they highly value the process that the students have faced.” The list of registered in these three years exceeds 43,000 people. Besides of coursesthe institution offers shorter training courses in cybersecurity and cloudamong other.

Fundación Telefónica covers the costs of 42 in Madrid, about 4 million euros per year, of the 14 million that the employability area has budgeted, explains Olivas. In the rest of the campuses, the different public entities with which he collaborates assume 50% or 60% of the investment of 10 million euros per center for four years and the non-profit institution, the rest.

Telefónica is not the only entity that has focused on the employability of Spaniards. Around the State Foundation for Employment Training (Fundae) 57 private and public companies have developed a wide range of free courses of different levels and durations. “Fundae is a speaker of the resources that companies put on their websites,” maintains Carmen Prieto, head of the Digitalízate program, created in December 2019, and which has registered more than 4.9 million visits since then to its more than 1,500 courses. “We have more than 120,000 vacancies in Spain in technology issues and large companies are betting on training to narrow this gap,” she explains.

Google Scholarships

The public entity is currently signing what it calls second-generation agreements with companies, with which, in addition to advertising free courses through its online platform, it currently manages, for example, the Google scholarship program: 11,000 scholarships in the most demanded professions that entail 5 certificates of 120 hours of training in data analysis, user experience, ICT support, project management and Python programming that Google pays for and in which more than 60,000 unemployed people or people in a situation of social exclusion have been invited to take part.

The technology company launched Google Activate in 2014. The platform offers more than 50 free courses from 1 to 40 hours to improve digital skills, which 9 million people have passed in Europe and more than a million in Spain. “The objective is to help professionals reorient their professional careers, apply new knowledge in their business or get their first job,” indicate company sources, who assure that they have helped more than 82,000 people to find work or grow in their race.

Microsoft also has a platform with 4,500 free training resources, some of which are accessible from Fundae (45), which are integrated into 800 learning paths in which each module is divided into small pills and are gamified. 20% are translated into Spanish, says Enrique Ruiz, the company’s Employability Manager. 45 of these courses give access to official certifications, which technology also pays for those who undertake a recycling process through Fundae and the 16 training centers associated with it, and are synonymous with employability, according to Ruiz, since the 11,000 companies that use Microsoft technology are looking for certified experts, mostly as Azure developers or administrators, which require a couple of exams and 40-hour training. 80% of the unemployed find work after six months and 66% after three, he says.

In the last two years, 1.6 million Spaniards have accessed Microsoft and LinkedIn courses. Normally technology professionals, unemployed people in the process of reconversion and students. The company has also launched this week Factoría F5, a program to teach programming from scratch in 10 weeks to under-30s from disadvantaged groups.

Huawei, like Microsoft and also Accenture, has free programs for students. And on the platform e-learning Huawei Digital University, launched last year in Spain, has a wide range of free training in five major areas: 5G, big datainternet of things, artificial intelligence and cloud, from introductory levels to certifications, the cost of which is defrayed. In Fundae 24 of them are available. More than 80,000 people have connected to these courses, according to Juan Bru, head of human resources and talent at the company. For engineering students, she has a face-to-face program that concludes with a two-week trip for the students to China paid for by her.

Accenture Foundation is another of the entities that is in Fundae. At the end of 2019, it launched Fundaula, a portal to which both individuals and social entities go to improve employability with some 70 specialized courses in digital skills and soft skills. Last year 9,600 people completed 60,000 courses. Six months ago, it has launched complete itineraries in six programming specialties and three in cybersecurity. They last two or three months and the goal is to find a job at the end and get the diploma, says Ana Millán, director of the foundation.

“In Spain we have a mismatch problem between the supply and demand of professionals. With 30% of people under the age of 25 unemployed, 80% of companies say they cannot find the profiles they need, especially technological ones”, says Juan Carlos Tejeda, director of Education and Training at CEOE, and only 57% of the population has digital skills, “it’s a drama,” he says. The employers’ association has launched a free digital skills course in which 32,000 people have been trained. It is a 4-year project with the Ministry of Education financed through Next Generation funds with which it is intended to reach 65,000 workers annually. Next year, Tejeda foresees, it will be extended to the unemployed and more advanced training modules will also be included.