Training English dominance in Helsinki’s schools crumbles: children now read China, Spain and Russia

Myllypuron primary school first grader Amanda Marja-aho memorizes a long French song. The same age Jussi Kokkonen already fluently lists numbers and colors in Russian.

There are more small schoolchildren like them in Helsinki’s schools this year than for years.

In the autumn, 28 per cent of first-graders in the city’s Finnish-language schools started as a first compulsory foreign language (A1) in a language other than English. That is, French, Russian, Swedish, German, Spanish or Chinese.

Elsewhere in Finland, schools are moving in the opposite direction. English supremacy has grown especially in high schools. In many municipalities, English has changed as well for small school children the only option after the early start of the foreign language was started early in the first grade.

In Helsinki, too, early schooling was initially a loss for rare languages, but in the statistics of autumn 2020 schoolchildren, they have taken Kirin.

The gap between the capital and the rest of Finland deepens later in primary school, as approximately half of Helsinki’s children start a second, voluntary foreign language (A2) in the third grade. In A2, the popularity of English is declining.

Jussi Kokkonen thinks for a moment. Russian lessons started with oral assignments in the autumn, but now textbooks have already been introduced in the spring.

The first graders of Myllypuro both say that they already thought of choosing a language as a preschooler.

“I thought it was easier to learn another language first and then take English only then,” says Marja-aho.

“My big brother is also studying in Russia. So that I knew it was fun, ”says Kokkonen.

Before language program change, most children started A1 in the third grade. In Helsinki, language teaching for young children was first tested in a pilot. Officially, the A1 language was introduced to start in the first school year in the autumn of 2018. The whole of Finland switched to the same model a year later.

From this it can be calculated that the youngest people who have progressed to the pace of the old language program are now finishing fourth grade in Helsinki.

In the final years of the old language program, about one-fifth of children chose non-English.

Thus, all the statistics in this story talk about the city’s own Finnish-language primary schools. The language program for Swedish-speaking children proceeds with a slightly different logic. The statistics also do not include private schools in Helsinki, although language teaching plays a very important role in many of them.

For the first-graders of autumn 2018, many of Helsinki’s schools offered English only instead of the previous wider A1 range. In the statistics for 2018 and 2019, the number of rare languages ​​collapsed to less than ten per cent.

It is known, however, that the statistics for autumn 2018 in particular are completely missing for some children. The figures for these two years have also failed to deal properly with the rare situation where, for example, a child in a Swedish bath officially has two A1 languages.

Autumn 2020 still looks significantly different: the share of rare languages ​​has risen to 28%. The percentages will now total more than a hundred, because those who read the double A1 language have also been recorded correctly this school year.

The most popular of the rare languages ​​is French, chosen by 11% of those who started school in 2020. Seven percent read Sweden as A1, and four percent read German and Spanish. Russian and Chinese readers are both percent.

First The age group that started A1 from the first grade has also already had time to choose the optional A2 language and started it last autumn. About half of the children in Helsinki have long taken the A2 language. The number is growing slowly.

Spain and France are the favorites of the current third graders. The popularity of England would seem to have declined sharply in this statistic as well. It is worth noting here that this is the same age group, an exceptionally large proportion of which is already completed in English lessons, which means that such a low popularity of English as an A2 language will probably not last long.

Myllypuron the primary school is an ordinary, large Helsinki school.

“That’s why it’s important to us that children have the opportunity to choose even rarer languages,” says the rector Tarja Alamäki.

In order for first-graders to be offered rare languages, there must be qualified teachers to teach them. Myllypuro has had bilingual education with a combination of Finnish and Russian for some time, so it was decided to start offering Russia as an A1 language when Helsinki started testing the A1 language early in the pilot.

French, on the other hand, has in the past been able to take A2 as a voluntary language.

It is also important that children and parents become familiar with the language. Russia has been offered as a language shower in kindergartens in the region. In the language shower, the language is introduced for short periods at a time, for example through games and games.

French teacher Jacqueline Virkamäki again left last fall separately to hold a few small lessons on the kindergarten side.

It was mainly meant to inspire, but something was immediately left in the children’s memory as well. Several months later, one of the children shouted after the teacher in the yard in beautiful France that what his name was.

Virkamäki and his colleagues teaching Russia Elina Lopper say that with first-graders, they set off with rhymes, games, songs and talking. First you learn pronunciation and get to know the language, the textbook comes in gradually. In the beginning, I saw that there were few educational materials available for young children in rare languages, but now they have begun to enter the market.

Amanda Marja-aho colors the page of the booklet where she has learned to wish others a Merry Christmas.

First graders are clearly ready to learn languages. Instead, the school has found that parents are not always ready to think about a choice as early as mid-preschool. The school has sometimes achieved a group back in the fall by attracting more children at that point.

Is Helsinki permanently traveling in a different direction than the rest of Finland? In the education and training industry, it is hoped that enthusiasm will remain and grow.

“When language learning was brought forward, it was considered important in Helsinki to maintain a wide range of languages. A lot has been done for it, there is no work and it is not ready yet, ”says the pedagogical expert Satu Koistinen.

A foreign language already at the beginning of school means that parents of preschoolers need to be informed about the options. This has been added in many schools. Similar excursion trips have been made for preschoolers as in Myllypuro.

Koistinen points out that an early-onset child is sensitive to learning almost anything. So it is not worth judging a language too difficult in advance on the basis of your own prejudices.

Fact Languages ​​in Helsinki schools A1 language, required. Starts in 1st grade. English, French, Spanish, German, Swedish, Russian, Chinese. Swedish-speaking Finnish.

A2 language, optional. Starts in 3rd grade. Finnish speakers have the same options as A1 language. In Swedish English, French or German.

B1 language, required. Starts in 6th grade. In Finnish-speaking Swedish, those who are already studying it can choose English in some schools. Swedish speakers do not have B1.

B2 language, optional. Starts in 8th grade in Finnish-language schools and in 7th grade in Swedish-language schools. In Finnish, Spanish, Italian, Chinese, Latin, French, German or Russian. In Swedish, German, French or Russian.

In Helsinki, 47 different languages ​​are also studied as one’s mother tongue.

The comprehensive school can also be attended in two languages, with options in Helsinki Finnish-Northern Sámi, Finnish-Estonian, Finnish-Spanish, Finnish-Chinese, Finnish-Russian and Finnish-English.

In Helsinki parents have not been specifically asked for reasons for their choice. There is research on the topic in Finland instead.

“Parents influence the choice of structures: what languages ​​are available, where the school path after language choice continues, how long the school trip would be. Images of language and its usefulness are also important, ”says Koistinen.

Even a small child should be listened to when making a choice. Older primary school students justify their choices in part on the same grounds as parents. In addition, the children wondered what the guys were doing, what kind of teacher it was and how the language learning had gone in the past.

In some cases, the desired language selection does not materialize if a sufficiently large group is not formed. The school in Helsinki can decide on a lower limit of 12–15 students. Feedback is readily received from parents if the group is a little short and the family’s wish does not come true.

“However, the boundary has to be drawn somewhere. However, languages ​​are nicely available in different parts of Helsinki, although not completely evenly in all schools, ”says Koistinen.

Jussi Kokkonen colors the picture. At the same time, he learns how the word toys is said in Russian.

Depending on the language, you can apply for a place elsewhere than at a nearby school. Koistinen says that as a means of school shopping, this is still rare.

“For parents of first-graders, a short school trip still seems to be number one. Usually, if you want a place further away, then there are compelling reasons. For example, a child has relatives who speak a rare language and it is therefore hoped that he or she will learn this particular language, ”says Koistinen.