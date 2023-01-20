The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the launch of the “Space Research for University Students 2023 (REU)” program, to train undergraduate students, over a period of eight to 10 weeks, to analyze “space data” in four fields, which are science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. With the aim of achieving publishable scientific research.

During the program, students participate in research projects related to Mars, under the supervision of members of the scientific team of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, and scientists from around the world.

The center identified the target groups for registration in the program, which is the category of university students who hold an Emirati passport in their second, third or fourth year, so that the student does not graduate before the summer of 2023, and the last date for registration in the program will be January 29.

The center stated on its website that “the space science research program for university students benefits students who are accepted into the program from the scientific team of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, in cooperation with the partners of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in the United States and France.”

The program aims to provide Emirati undergraduate students majoring in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics with knowledge about space science research and the career path they can take.

Students are guided in research projects related to space science, including data analysis and building systems models.

On the other hand, Sarah Al-Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency, affirmed the interest of the UAE government in developing the space sector and the various sectors related to it, as part of its commitment to moving towards a diversified knowledge-based economy that focuses on innovation and creating a supportive environment. For companies, to contribute to the growth of the sector, and to empower young talents to build qualified generations in scientific fields.

She added, during her participation in the UAE delegation at the activities of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that the forward-looking vision of the Emirati leadership aims to build a distinct and sustainable space sector that contributes to the diversification and growth of the economy, enhances Emirati competencies, and stimulates cooperation and partnerships between relevant institutions. In the governmental, private, research and academic sectors, in addition to encouraging internal and external investment in the space industry, and attracting international space companies. She pointed out the establishment of the National Space Fund, under the umbrella of the Emirates Space Agency, with a value of three billion dirhams, with the aim of promoting investments from interested entrepreneurs and private companies, and working to finance and facilitate the development of future space activities and projects.

The country also announced the National Program for Radar Satellites (Swarm), which constitutes the first investment of the fund, with the aim of developing a swarm of radar satellites around the clock. The qualitative national project for radar satellites includes the first Arab satellite for radar sensing.

And the UAE recently announced a new mission in the field of space, which includes building an Emirati spacecraft, which travels a journey of 3.6 billion kilometers, during which it reaches seven asteroids within the solar system, and carries out a historic landing on the last asteroid within its five-year journey.

The UAE project to explore the asteroid belt is the first Arab space mission of its kind, as it will collect unprecedented scientific data on seven asteroids within the asteroid belt within the solar system, provided that the vehicle lands on the last of the seven asteroids.